Tathagata Roy's Jibe At Mamata: 'She Can Only Aspire To Become PM & Nobody Trusts Her'

Taking a jibe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Tripura governor Tathagata Roy on Tuesday stated that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo can never become the prime minister, adding that she can only aspire to take up the position. Roy, who recently targetted the Mamata Banerjee-led party by comparing the number of political killings in West Bengal and Tripura, went on to say that "nobody trusts" the West Bengal CM.

“If Mamata Banerjee thinks that as head of a regional party, she can aspire to become PM, she can aspire but it is not going to come true. Nobody trusts her. Opposition unity is not going to happen,” Tathagata Roy was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The BJP leader, who bid farewell to the West Bengal unit of the party for the "time-being", said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will again take power with a huge margin. Continuing his tirade against the WB CM, he said the TMC was a local party and could not scale up to the national level. He said that Congress will remain to be the sole opposition party at the Central level. “The Trinamool Congress is a local party. But the situation of Congress is so bad that they cannot even get 100 seats,” Roy said. The BJP leader went on to attack the TMC for allegedly creating unrest in Tripura.

Tathagata Roy slams TMC over Tripura protests

The former Tripura governor claimed that the Mamata Banerjee-led party created unrest in Tripura ahead of the November 25 civic polls. "Trinamool Congress should be ashamed of speaking about law and order. They are great at shouting. In West Bengal, more than 100 BJP workers were killed. Has any Trinamool Congress worker been killed in Tripura? They are just creating unrest to come to power in Tripura," he told news agency ANI.

Roy further claimed that TMC would never come to power in the North-Eastern state. Commenting on the TMC supremo’s meeting with PM Modi over the Border Security Force (BSF) jurisdiction issue, he said that the BSF is subject to the Centre and the CM has no say in its decisions. "Chief ministers can meet the Prime Minister and discuss any issue. But she should read the Constitution that BSF is the subject of the Centre. Modi ji will listen to it but it will not make any difference," he said. Mamata Banerjee arrived in New Delhi on Monday and is scheduled to be in the national capital till November 25, ahead of Parliament's Winter Session, which begins on November 29.

(With ANI inputs)

(Image: ANI)