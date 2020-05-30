Amid SEC Row, Naidu Takes Aim At YSRCP For Its 'vengeful Attitude & Anti-people Policies'

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday advised the YSRCP government to "respect the autonomy" of constitutional institutions like the State Election Commission (SEC).

In a statement, Naidu said, "The ruling party should open its eyes at least now and stand by the oath that it had taken for upholding the Constitution. The YSRCP Government should stop its vengeful attitude and anti-people policies. There should be no activities that would undermine and cripple society."

Naidu welcomes HC's order

Naidu's remarks come a day after the Andhra Pradesh High Court quashed the ordinance issued by the YSRCP government curtailing the tenure of the SEC and ordered the reinstatement of Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar as the SEC. The TDP chief welcomed the judgement and said the state government should rise above "narrow-minded considerations" of partiality and bias.

"The focus should be shifted to proper administration in the interests of the people. YCP should remember it is a democracy but not a fascist state to allow misrule at the whims and fancies of an individual," Naidu said.

Setback to Jagan

The High Court's decision is being perceived as a major setback for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as he had publicly described Kumar as 'casteist' and inclined towards Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP. Pronouncing its verdict on 13 petitions challenging Kumar's removal, the HC bench ruled that the state government did not have the power to issue an ordinance under Section 213 of the Constitution.

Thus, all government orders brought under the section stand invalid. Moreover, the court set aside the appointment of V Kanagaraj as the SEC. Subsequently, Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar resumed his duties as the Andhra Pradesh SEC on Friday soon after the High Court ordered the state government to reinstate him.

However, the Andhra Pradesh government will challenge the High Court's order reinstating Ramesh Kumar as the State Election Commissioner at the Supreme Court, YSR Congress Party MLA Ambati Rambabu said on Friday.

(With ANI inputs)

