TDP Chief Writes To Andhra DGP Over Spike In Crimes & Atrocities Against Women In State

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has written to Andhra Pradesh DGP expressing concern over the rise in crimes and atrocities against women in the state. In his letter to Gautam Sawang, Naidu demanded immediate action against the criminals responsible for the murder of a tribal woman in Nakarekal town and the gang-rape of another tribal woman in Veligodu village.

According to the statement from TDP, the former Chief Minister opined that despite several appeals, effective steps were not being taken against the perpetrators. As a result, crimes against women were rising unchecked across the state day by day. It further quoted Naidu saying that there was no security of lives, property and self-respect of the people anymore. The offenders feel as if there is nobody to control them.

Vicious crimes against tribal women

The TDP chief condemned the molestation and murder of a tribal woman on the day of Raksha Bandhan itself. “It was inhuman to kill a tribal woman by running a tractor over her in Guntur district. In Kurnool district, another tribal woman was gang-raped in front of her husband. Only after the tribal associations started an agitation, a case was filed against the accused,” the statement from the TDP said.

Chandrababu Naidu recalled that a minor girl was gang-raped by 12 persons and then left near the police station. In just over 14 months, over 400 women and girls became victims of such crimes. Gang-rapes were committed in over 15 places and nearly eight women were murdered. Over 6 victims committed suicides after such horrifying incidents.

Naidu also said the lives of BC, SC, ST and Muslim minorities had become more difficult in the state. He alleged corruption in the police force deployed by the Andhra Pradesh government.

"The ongoing atrocities in Andhra Pradesh were an example of what would happen if some sections in police force fall prey to inducements and corruption in collusion with the political bosses. Tall claims were being made about Disha Act and Disha police stations but there was no instance of taking any deterrent punishment against the culprits anywhere so far," the statement added.

