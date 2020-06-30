Andhra Pradesh: TDP Hits Out At YSRCP Govt Over COVID Crisis, Alleges Negligence

Hitting out at the YSRCP government, Telegu Desam Party (TDP) supremo Chandrababu Naidu condemned the alleged 'complacent' attitude amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Naidu while addressing the party MLAs and senior leaders at an online meeting alleged that the COVID numbers have spiked by 400 percent in last five weeks.

"On the other hand, there were no facilities for the necessary beds and ventilators in hospitals. Even now, the doctors were not being given PPE protection kits," alleged the TDP leaders.

Furthermore, the TDP leader accused the ruling party in the state of not creating adequate awareness. They blamed that, "government's negligence compelled the doctors at Visakhapatnam ENT Hospital to hold a protest for not being provided PPE kits. While the whole world was honoring and showering flowers on frontline soldiers like doctors, were being ill-treated and humiliated in Andhra Pradesh".

Some TDP leaders expressed concern that Andhra Pradesh was facing "twin dangers to its socio-economic and political life" in these dangerous global epidemic times.

However, this is not the first time TDP launched a scathing attack over YSRCP govt. Earlier on June 25, Naidu slammed the ruling Jaganmohan Reddy government of neglecting public healthcare amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases. Naidu also alleged corruption scams of COVID test kits purchase and bleaching powder. The former Chief Minister went on to remark that the ruling party is playing games with public health which is evident from these 'scams.'

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh

The COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh spiraled to 13,891 on Monday as 783 fresh cases were added while 11 more deaths took the toll to 180.

According to the bulletin, as many as 81 people from other states and six from abroad were among the 783 new cases reported in the last 24 hours ended at 10 am, as a record 30,216 samples were tested. The state so far has carried out 8,72,076 tests at the rate of 16,330 per million population, with a positivity rate of 1.59 per cent, the bulletin said.

