'Ugly Face Of YSRCP Revealed:' TDP Alleges Corruption Scam Over COVID Testing Kits In AP

Telegu Desam Party (TDP) supremo Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday slammed the ruling Jaganmohan Reddy government of neglecting public healthcare amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases. Naidu also alleged corruption scams of COVID test kits purchase and bleaching powder. The former Chief Minister went on to remark that the ruling party is playing games with public health which is evident from these 'scams.'

"Another ugly face of YSRCP government was revealed in tests conducted on MLAs and MLCs during the recent budget session of the Assembly," ANI quoted Naidu.

'Trick being used against Opposition'

"Earlier, the state government gave a report saying that TDP MLC G. Deepak Reddy tested positive and asked to admit himself in the quarantine centre. But, he already underwent RT-PCR test for COVID-19 at two locations in Telangana and tested negative. The trick was being used against Opposition leaders coming from neighbouring states," the TDP chief remarked.

The former Chief Minister also demanded the state government to explain why the TDP MLC was sent into quarantine even before he was tested COVID-19 positive. He further added that the government should be answerable to the people whether the tests being conducted on people are reliable or not. "It was condemnable that a person who tested negative for the virus has been falsely reported as positive," he added.

AP's COVID tally

From having zero testing labs in March to having the most number of government-run labs as on date (52), the state has come a long way. The state also boasts of the lowest Coronavirus positivity rate in the country which stands at 1.38%. The positivity rate of India stands at 6.20% (all figures as on June 24).

Till date, Andhra Pradesh has reported 10,331 cases of COVID-19, out of which, 5,428 are active cases at present. 4779 patients have recovered while 124 people have succumbed to the virus. It is important to note that AP has conducted 14,049 tests per million (population of 53.4 million), well ahead of the second state with more tests per million-Tamil Nadu. TN has conducted 12,264 tests per million for a population of 77 million.

(With inputs from ANI)

