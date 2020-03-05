TDP Urges SEC To Remove YSRCP Flag Colour From Govt Buildings, Says It Violates MCC Policy

Ahead of the Andhra Pradesh local body elections, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Thursday has given a representation to State Election Commissioner (SEC), highlighting the violation of the model code of conduct by the YSR Congress Party flag colours painted on government buildings.

"We would like to bring to your notice certain issues that pose serious threat to the free and fair conduct of democratic elections to the local bodies. The YSRCP-led government in its over-excitement has painted gram panchayat buildings, school buildings, road dividers, electric poles and other public structures with the colours of YSRCP party flag," TDP state president K Kala Venkata Rao said in a letter to SEC.

The letter also read that "In some cases, the party symbol, fan, also has been painted, embarrassing the democratic values cherished for so long. This also led to sharp divisions and segregation among the people at ground level. The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for local body elections issued by the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission in 2019 clearly states that no candidate shall use or permit private or public property to further their party symbols,".

Initiate stringent action against YSRCP says TDP

TDP termed the issue as a clear violation of the election code of conduct as it is bound to influence the voters, the party requested to "initiate stringent action against using the YSRCP party colours on GP buildings, school buildings, road drivers, electric poles and other public structures".

"Further for free and fair conduct of the election, it is necessary to immediately change the colour of GP buildings, school buildings, road dividers, electric poles and other public structures and village/ward secretariats, wherever YSRCO colours have been painted," the party said.

Village volunteers will influence the voting, TDP

TDP said it is important for the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission to take proactive measures in order to conduct free and fair elections with democratic spirit at its core. The party also appealed to the state EC not to include village volunteers in the election process as 90 percent of them are YSRCP workers. Village volunteers will influence the voting the party added. TDP leaders also said that the election commissioner has assured them of convening a meeting of all political parties before the local body elections.

"In order to restore the confidence on elections among the general public, it is pertinent for the SEC to function and act in an impartial manner in the conduct of the election," said TDP.

(with inputs from ANI)