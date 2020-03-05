BJP's Lanka Dinakar Slams YSRCP, Says 'party Trying To Malign PM Modi & Shah's Goodwill''

BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Wednesday said that the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP is trying to malign the goodwill of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minster Amit Shah by seeking to introduce a resolution to adopt the 2010 format for the National Population Register (NPR) in the State.

Dinakar also mentioned that Reddy's Cabinet needs to understand the concept of NPR and NRC since their party leaders and advisers to the Government are "giving statements mutually and exclusively on these matters".

Speaking to the media Dinakar said, "Most of the Opposition has been trying to divert the attention of the people by negative propaganda since there are no other negative issues in the Central government's governance. Jagan Mohan Reddy led YSRCP is also trying to malign the goodwill of Narendra Modi Ji and Amit Shah Ji by seeking to pass a resolution to adopt the 2010 format for NPR in the state of Andhra Pradesh instead of the new 2020 format."

"I strongly feel that the Andhra government is making a 'reverse' in the governance and policies in the State and they want to implement the same in NPR also as per 2010 format instead of the new format," he added.

'Understand the concept with a fair mind'

Dinakar said that those who are raising queries regarding NPR, should understand the concept with a fair mind and then come to the conclusion rather than for someone's satisfaction.

He further said, "There is no NRC in Andhra Pradesh and other parts of the country other than Assam. In Assam also, NRC had been carried as per the direction of the Supreme Court. As far as NPR is concerned, it is the general procedure of the Census of our country's population for the assessment of future development, welfare schemes and living infrastructure facilities for the people across the nation."

"We have convinced Nitish Ji (Bihar CM Nitish Kumar) and Patnaik Ji (Odisha Chief Minister) regarding their doubts related to NPR. We have already informed the facts and we can provide any information to them. Similarly, the fair doubts of Jagan Mohan Reddy Ji will be resolved without any agitation," he added.

Jagan Mohan Reddy had on Tuesday said that his government will request the Centre to reverse the conditions of NPR to those prevailing in 2010 as questions proposed in the register are causing insecurities in the minds of minorities.

(with ANI inputs)