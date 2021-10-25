TDP's Chandrababu Naidu Meets President Kovind, Demands Probe In Party Office Vandalism

In a key development, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo and Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday met President Ram Nath Kovind and demanded a comprehensive probe on the attacks against TDP offices and TDP leader. During the meeting, Naidu submitted an 8-page report to the President over the activities taking place in Andhra Pradesh. Naidu, in his letter, also alleged a major drug hub functioning in the state.

Explaining the series of incidents that occurred across Andhra Pradesh in recent weeks, Chandrababu Naidu has now asked President Kovind to order a comprehensive investigation in the state. Naidu explained that his party and leaders were targeted in the attack that took place on October 19. The TDP chief demanded the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) involvement in the case.

Naidu, in his letter, also requested the President to order to investigate the criminal networks linked to the extensive drug hub in AP. “We urge your intervention in curbing the spread of the drug-fuelled mafia state in Andhra Pradesh before it spreads its tentacles across India,” the letter said. Meanwhile, the TDP chief also attacked the state government in the letter and said that the President’s rule was necessary to put an end to the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government’s ‘illegitimate, unconstitutional and terrorizing actions’.

Furthermore, Naidu also requested direction for the Central government to recall the DGP of Andhra Pradesh for his alleged connection with the ruling YSRCP. As his fourth and final request in the letter, the TDP chief asked the President to invoke Article 356 in the state and declare President's Rule. Earlier last week too, the Leader of the Opposition had demanded imposition of President’s Rule during his 36-hours Deeksha against ‘state-sponsored terrorism’.

TDP offices attacked

The TDP delegation’s meeting with the President came after its central office in Mangalagiri near Vijayawada was vandalised by YSR Congress Party workers on October 19. The attack was in protest of the TDP spokesperson's remarks against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. TDP leader K Pattabhi Ram's residence at Visakhapatnam was also attacked. Objecting to police notices to former minister Nakka Ananda Babu, Pattabhi Ram had allegedly made some remarks against the Andhra Pradesh CM.

Following the attacks at party offices, Chandrababu Naidu also complained to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The TDP chief on October 21 also penned a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting the alleged vandalism by YSR Congress Party workers at TDP’s office. He had also alleged that the state was in danger due to the "inactivity" of the ruling YSRCP government.

Image: PTI