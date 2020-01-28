Coronavirus: Preparations For Evacuating Indians Stranded In Hubei Has Begun, Says MEA

With numerous Indians stranded in China in the wake of the deadly Coronavirus outbreak, the Centre has decided to take steps for their evacuation. Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs Raveesh Kumar reassured the citizens of India that the process of evacuation of Indian nationals from Hubei Province in China has begun and that the Embassy of India in China is in close communication with the Chinese government and its officials to work out the logistics and provide speedy relief to the Indian nationals.

He took to Twitter and announced the same:

⚠️ #CoronaVirusOutbreak Update



We have begun the process to prepare for evacuation of Indian nationals affected by the situation arising out of nCorona-2019 virus outbreak in Hubei Province, China. (1/2) — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) January 28, 2020

READ l Coronavirus: Four Suspected Of Infection In Mumbai, Kept Under Observation

He also added that the Embassy of India along with the chinese government is working on the logistics and promised to continue sharing further updates.

Our @EOIBeijing is working out the logistics & is in touch with the Chinese govt. authorities & our nationals on this matter. We will continue to share updates. (2/2) — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) January 28, 2020

Precautionary measures taken

As per the statement of the Health Ministry, while travel advisories have been sent to adjoining countries including China to spread information about the disease globally, seven airports in India have been on the lookout for passengers with Coronavirus. On the directions of the Health Ministry, thermal health screening of passengers arriving from China and Hong Kong is also being conducted in seven airports namely Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Cochin and Delhi. In the latest development, Air India has reportedly kept a 423-seater jumbo plane ready in Mumbai for evacuating Indians from Wuhan city in China, which is the epicentre of Coronavirus. As per reports, while 250 Indians have already been evacuated, the airline is awaiting approvals from the Ministry of External Affairs to dispatch Boeing 747-400 from Mumbai and speed up the process of evacuation.

READ l Odisha: Doctors Stationed At Bhubaneswar Airport For Possible Coronavirus Cases

What is Coronavirus?

A coronavirus is a kind of virus that causes an infection in the nose, sinuses, or upper throat. In January 2020, the World Health Organization identified a new type: 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in China. By late January, there were around 2,800 confirmed cases in China. While Wuhan along with 12 other cities was completely sealed by the Chinese authorities to stop the virus from spreading, the death toll has risen to a 106 and the confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the outbreak now stand at 4,515.

READ l Coronavirus: Eight People Who Returned From China Safe, To Be Monitored For 4 Weeks

READ l Ministry Of Health Sets Up 24*7 Helpline, Urges People To Self-report Coronavirus Symptoms

(Picture credit: AP, PTI)