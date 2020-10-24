Tejashwi Issues Challenge To Nitish: 'Name One Police Station That Doesn't Take Bribe'

As the Bihar assembly election campaign intensifies, Mahagathbandhan's CM face Tejashwi Yadav has issued yet another challenge to incumbent CM Nitish Kumar. Taking to Twitter on Saturday, he dared Nitish Kumar to name one Police Station or Block office wherein the employees do not take a bribe. In a tweet in Hindi, Tejashwi asserted that if Nitish Kumar thinks that his claims are wrong then Nitish should ask it to the people in one of his campaign speech.

सीधी और खुली चुनौती है।



मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार संपूर्ण बिहार में किसी एक ऐसे थाने और प्रखंड कार्यालय का नाम बतायें जहां बिना चढ़ावे यानि बिना रिश्वत के कोई कार्य होता है?



अगर मेरी बात गलत और इसमें कोई संदेह है तो अपने भाषण में ज़रा एक बार पब्लिक से पूछ लीजिएगा। जवाब मिल जाएगा। — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) October 24, 2020

Tejashwi Yadav calls Nitish 'mentally tired'

Speaking to media persons on Thursday, Tejashwi Yadav said that Nitish Kumar has ruined Bihar in the past 15 years and now he is mentally tired. "I am again saying that Nitish Kumar is tired and cannot handle the State. Mentally and physically he is tired of handling the State."

Reacting to the 'Lalu Yadav zindabad' slogan raised in Nitish Kumar's rally, he further said, "Everyone is asking Nitish Kumar, where was he when calamity had hit Bihar and on what basis is he asking people to vote for him. For the last 15 years, no employment opportunities have been brought in here, no industry has been set up, migration has increased, poverty did not reduce then on what basis is he asking for the vote?"

Nitish's response to Tejashwi

In a sharp response to Mahagathbandhan's CM face Tejashwi Yadav for calling him "mentally and physically tired", Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, questioned his experience, and 15 years of 'Jungle rule' under his father Lalu Yadav. CM Nitish also targeted Tejashwi stating that he has inherited everything from his father and pointed out his long absence from the State during Coronavirus and after the Lok Sabha poll debacle. Moreover, JDU has alleged that Lalu Yadav's government was involved in large scale extortion of land. JDU spokesperson in a press briefing said that Lalu Yadav bartered the post of MLCs and MLAs in return for land and money.

CM Nitish also came down heavily on the RJD supporters while seeking votes for Tej Pratap's father-in-law Chandrika Rai who is contesting on a JDU ticket. As Nitish Kumar started his speech in the Parsa constituency in Saran district, few people from the crowd started chanting 'Lalu Yadav zindabad'. Expressing his concern for the Rai family, Nitish Kumar said that he had been to the marriage function of Tej Pratap and he could not believe the way the Lalu family treated Chandrika Rai's daughter Aishwariya Rai, despite Rai being a senior member of RJD.

Bihar Elections 2020

Bihar Assembly Elections will be held in three phases - on October 28, November 3 and November 7 - and counting of votes will be held on November 10. Nitish Kumar is seeking reelection and is the CM face for the NDA. Mahagathbandhan has chosen Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face. The BJP is contesting on a seat-sharing formula of 121-122 seats with the JDU and Mukesh Sahni of Vikasheel Insaan party and Jitan Ram Manjhi of HAM(S) is contesting on BJP's share. Mahagathbandhan comprising of Congress and three left parties have are contesting on seat-sharing formula of 144-70-29 seats respectively.

