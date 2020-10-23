Chirag Paswan Gets Emotional To PM Modi's Tribute To LJP Chief's Late Father In Rally

Reacting to PM Modi's to tribute to Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder Ram Vilas Paswan in his address in Sasaram on Friday, LJP chief Chirag Paswan stated that he had been touched by the Prime Minister's gesture. Taking to Twitter, Paswan thanked PM Modi for his mark of respect towards the former Union Minister and wrote that he felt good seeing the PM's love for his father. Ram Vilas Paswan passed away in a hospital on October 8 due to ill health. The veteran politician had undergone heart surgery just before his demise.

आदरणीय @narendramodi जी बिहार आते हैं और पापा को एक सच्चे साथी के जैसे श्रधांजलि देते है।यह कहना की पापा की आख़री साँस तक वे साथ थे मुझे भावुक कर गया।एक बेटे के तौर पर स्वाभाविक है पापा के प्रति प्रधानमंत्री जी का यह स्नेह व सम्मान देख कर अच्छा लगा।प्रधानमंत्रीजी का धन्यवाद 🙏 — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) October 23, 2020

Addressing his first physical rally in poll-bound Bihar on Friday, PM Modi paid his respects to Ram Vilas Paswan and Raghuvansh Prasad Singh as well. “Bihar lost its two sons recently. I pay my respects to Ram Vilas Paswan Ji, who was with me till his last breath and gave his entire life for the welfare of the poor and Dalits. Similarly, Babu Raghuvansh Prasad Singh ji also worked for poor," he said in his address.

LJP quits NDA

On October 4, Chirag Paswan decided that LJP won't contest Bihar polls under CM Nitish Kumar's leadership, passing a resolution for an LJP-BJP government. He said that he had "always been opposed to" Nitish's politics. Referring to himself as PM Modi's 'Hanuman', Paswan has often emphasized that he allies with the PM and his views on development. Even as LJP announced that it is quitting the NDA and will contest the Bihar polls on its own, it has claimed that Bihar will get a BJP-LJP government this year. LJP chief Chirag Paswan has said that it is because of Nitish Kumar that he is not contesting with the NDA.

LJP releases manifesto

On Wednesday, Chirag Paswan released LJP's poll manifesto based on the vision of 'Bihar first Bihari first'. Building a web portal where employers and job-seekers can connect, constituting Yuva Commission, separate toilets for women in all the block headquarters, gram panchayat headquarters and markets are among the main poll promises made in the manifesto - named as Vision Document 2020.

