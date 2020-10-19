Union Min Smriti Irani Dismayed At Kamal Nath's 'item' Jibe, Questions Silence Of Gandhis

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Monday lashed out at the Gandhi family for remaining silent on ex-CM Kamal Nath's sexist jibe at Imarti Devi. Addressing a rally in Dabra while campaigning for the Madhya Pradesh by-elections, Nath had referred to MP Minister and BJP candidate Imarti Devi as an "item". Maintaining that there was no justification for using such derogatory language for a woman leader, she alleged that Nath and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh were habitual offenders. According to her, the Congress party was unlikely to take any action against the MP Congress president owing to his closeness to the Gandhi family.

I don't think Gandhi family will take action against Kamal Nath for making such a derogatory statement against a lady. Be it Kamal Nath or Digvijaya Singh, these are the people who keep fire burning in Gandhi family's kitchen: Union Minister Smriti Irani https://t.co/CoAy6ZPGjQ — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2020

On October 18, senior Congress leader Kamal Nath remarked, "Suresh Raje is our candidate. He is a simple person. He is not like her. Why should I even take her name? You know her better than me. I should have warned you in advance. She is such an item."

#WATCH: Our candidate is not like her... what's her name? (people shout Imarti Devi, who is former State Minister) You know her better and should have warned me earlier... ye kya item hai: Former Madhya Pradesh CM & Congress leader Kamal Nath pic.twitter.com/eW76f2z8gU — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2020

BJP leaders observe silent protest

In a strong signal to the Congress leadership, MP CM Shivraj Chouhan and other top BJP leaders observed a two-hour silent protest in Bhopal against Kamal Nath's sexist remarks. Observing that the 'item' comment was tantamount to disrespecting all women, Chouhan argued that the former CM had crossed all limits of shamelessness. In a letter addressed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, he urged her to strongly condemn Nath's statement and immediately remove him from all party posts. The MP CM added that her inaction shall be construed as support for the 'item' remark.

MP by-elections

The Election Commission of India announced by-election in 28 MP Assembly constituencies- Joura, Sumawali, Morena, Dimani, Ambah, Mehgaon, Gohad, Gwalior, Gwalior East, Dabra, Bhander, Karera, Pohari, Bamori, Ashok Nagar, Mungaoli, Surkhi, Malhara, Anuppur, Sanchi, Biaora, Agar, Hatpipliya, Mandhata, Nepanagar, Badnawar, Sanwer and Suwasra. While the bypolls were necessitated in 25 seats due to the resignation of Congress MLAs, three other constituencies will also go to the polls as the respective sitting legislators passed away. To retain the power in MP, BJP needs to win only 9 out of the 28 seats. The counting of votes is scheduled for November 10.

