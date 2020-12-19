PM Modi Shares Tomar's Letter To Farmers In Nine Regional Languages To Reach Out To States

In a bid to reach out to farmers across the nation on the three Farm laws, PM Modi on Saturday, shared Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's 8-page letter to farmers in nine different languages. PM Modi shared the letter in Kannada, Odiya, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi and Bengali - to connect with most non-BJP states, miffed with the Centre's Farm Laws. Currently, farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand continue their protest against the laws on Delhi's borders for the 24th consecutive day, demanding a complete rollback.

PM Modi shares Tomar's letter in 9 languages

Do read this letter penned by Agriculture Minister @nstomar Ji to our hardworking farmer sisters and brothers. The letter elaborately explains aspects relating to the agricultural reforms and how they will benefit farmers. https://t.co/tlSvnfcbW6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 19, 2020

ਖੇਤੀਬਾੜੀ ਮੰਤਰੀ @nstomar ਜੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਸਾਨ ਭਾਈਆਂ-ਭੈਣਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਪੱਤਰ ਲਿਖ ਕੇ ਆਪਣੀਆਂ ਭਾਵਨਾਵਾਂ ਪ੍ਰਗਟ ਕੀਤੀਆਂ ਹਨ, ਇੱਕ ਨਿਮਰ ਸੰਵਾਦ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਕੋਸ਼ਿਸ਼ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੈ। ਸਾਰੇ ਅੰਨਦਾਤਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਮੇਰੀ ਤਾਕੀਦ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਉਹ ਇਸ ਨੂੰ ਜ਼ਰੂਰ ਪੜ੍ਹਨ। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 19, 2020

കർഷക സഹോദരീ സഹോദരന്മാർക്കുള്ള കത്തിൽ കൃഷിമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര സിംഗ് തോമർ അവരോടുള്ള തന്റെ വികാരം പ്രകടിപ്പിച്ച് കൊണ്ട് വിനയാന്വിതമായ ഒരു ചർച്ചയ്ക്കുള്ള ഒരു ശ്രമം നടത്തിയിരിക്കയാണ്. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 19, 2020

Tomar: 'Solution by year-end'

Earlier on Friday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the government is hopeful of resolving farmers' agitation by the year-end, as per PTI. This statement from Tomar comes after PM Modi's address to Madhya Pradesh farmers assuring continuance of Minimum support price (MSP), govt mandis and lucrativeness of farm agreements. The Prime Minister has also announced that he would address farmers again on December 25 - the birth anniversary of late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee - on the 3 Farm laws and initiate another instalment of direct benefit transfer (DBT) to farmer accounts.

"Modi government is committed to address all genuine concerns of the farming community and it is willing to resume formal talks anytime. But there is no point talking to those shooting from peasants' shoulders," said Tomar. Tomar has held rounds of talks with delegations of protesting farmers, but has hit a roadblock as farmers have insisted on a complete rollback of the three laws.

Farmers protest continue

Rejecting the Centre's proposed amendment to the three Farm Laws, farmers have stayed firm on their demand of total repeal of the Farm acts, stating a 'lack of trust' on the Modi government. The farm union leaders were sent a 10-point proposal by the Centre assuring to give written guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), empowering states to create a law which will prevent misuse of traders' registration, continuing current electricity bill payment done by the government and amend the stubble burning penalty clause. While the Centre has been in talks to several other farm unions supporting the Laws, the protesting unions have retaliated by approaching the Supreme Court seeking a total repeal of the laws and a nationwide farm waiver.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar wrote an 8-page letter highlighting the Farm Laws' benefits, proposing the amendments. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has offered to form a panel to facilitate the talks with farms to stop the protests and remove the blockade to Delhi highways. Punjab is the only state which has passed farms negating the Centre's laws, while Delhi has passed a resolution against it.

Agri Min Tomar says 'Govt hopeful for solution by year-end' as farmers continue protest