Tejashwi Slams 'exhausted' Nitish Kumar For 'surrendering To RSS-BJP' For 'sole Objective'

Slamming CM Nitish Kumar for his silence on the SC's verdict on reservation in govt promotion, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav claimed that the Bihar CM had surrendered to the RSS-BJP ideology. He stated that Kumar had remained silent on CAA-NRC-NPR inspite Kumar declaring 'NO NRC in Bihar' and greenlighting NPR barring a few 'linguistic' questions. Calling Kumar a leader with no principle and visionless, he said that Kumar is tedious.

Tejashwi: 'Nitish has surrendered to RSS-BJP'

Nitish Kumar ji has completely surrendered himself to RSS-BJP. He didn’t speak on CAA/NPR/NRC then & is deadly silent on tweaking of reservation policy now.



He is the only leader having no principle & ideology but a single objective. He is exhausted, tedious & visionless now. — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) February 13, 2020

Tejashwi dares Centre

Previously on Monday, Tejashwi dared the Centre to file a review plea in the Supreme Court against its judgment that reservation in promotions for government jobs is not a fundamental right. He questioned 'Why do BJP and NDA governments want to abolish reservation? Do Dalits, backward and tribal Hindus who get reservations are not Hindus?'. The Centre has called a high-level meeting to discuss the steps forwards, stating that it has nothing to do with the judgment.

SC upholds constitutional validity of Uttarkhand govt's move

On Friday, in a key judgment, the Supreme Court ruled that there is no fundamental right to claim reservation in promotion for SCs, STs, and OBCs in government jobs. The apex court said this while dealing with pleas regarding Uttarakhand government's September 5, 2012 decision to fill up all posts in public services in the state without providing reservations to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The government's decision was challenged in the Uttarakhand High Court, which struck it down.

Dealing with the appeals against the high court verdict, the top court noted, "It is settled law that the state government cannot be directed to provide reservations for appointment in public posts. Similarly, the state is not bound to make reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in matters of promotions."

