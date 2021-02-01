Tejashwi Yadav Slams Centre On Union Budget 2021; Says 'it Had Nothing For Bihar'

Criticising the Union Budget 2021, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has claimed that the Budget was intended to destroy the nation rather than work towards the welfare of people. He further alleged that the Modi government is attempting to sell all the public property in the country including railways, roads, stadiums, banks, etc. Taking the same line as the Congress, AAP and TMC, Tejashwi Yadav said that budget is allegedly aimed to help a few companies and cronies. Tejashwi also pointed out that there is nothing announced for people of Bihar in the Union Budget. "Despite the FM announcing nothing for Bihar in Budget 2021, 39 NDA MPs were clapping, this is shameful."

यह देश बेचने वाला बजट है।यह बजट नहीं सरकारी प्रतिष्ठानों व संपत्तियों को बेचने की सेल थी।रेल,रेलवे स्टेशन,एयरपोर्ट,लाल किला, BSNL,LIC बेचने के बाद यह बजट नहीं बल्कि अब बैंक,बंदरगाह,बिजली लाइनें,राष्ट्रीय सड़के, स्टेडियम,तेल की पाइप लाइन से लेकर वेयरहाउस बेचने का भाजपाई निश्चय है। — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) February 1, 2021

आम बजट में बिहार के लिए कोई नई यूनिवर्सिटी, हॉस्पिटल, राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग, कारखाना,औद्योगिक इकाई,रेलवे लाइन और इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर प्रॉजेक्ट नहीं बल्कि ऊपर से आम आदमी पर बोझ लाद दिया। केंद्र सरकारी प्रतिष्ठान बेच रही है फिर भी बिहार NDA के 40 में से 39 सांसद मेज थपथपा रहे थे। शर्मनाक! — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) February 1, 2021

Lauding the budget which sets the foundation for a new decade, PM Modi on Monday said that India has presented a budget which tackled issues proactively rather than reactively. Thanking FM Nirmala Sitharaman and her team, he said that the Centre had eased the common man's burden and expanded the budget. Union Nirmala Sitharaman presented India's first paperless budget on Monday in Parliament amid the COVID pandemic.

"Under these circumstance, today's budget has given a vision of India's Aatmanirbhar and for each and every citizen. This budget has eased the rules and enhanced the ease of living. I wish FM Nirmala Sitharaman, Anurag Thakur and her team for such a progressive budget. It is very rare to see such a budget which has garnered so many positive reviews, within 1-2 hours," hesaid.

He said, "Many thought that government will burden the citizens due to COVID-19, but Centre has opted to expand the Budget. This budget is transparent and many people have praised this. India has always aimed to be proactive, hence there is no reactive mention in the Budget. This budget focuses on wealth and wellness to increase them at an accelerated pace - Jan bhi Jahaan bhi."

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday, presented the first-ever paperless budget in the post-COVID India and based it on six pillars - health and well-being, physical and financial capital and infrastructure, inclusive development for aspirational India, reinvigorating human capital, innovation and R&D, minimum government, maximum governance.

At the beginning of the Union Budget 2021, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman quoted Rabindranath Tagore and said, that the Budget as ''dawn of a new era". She also hailed the Indian cricket team for their recent Cricket Test series win against Australia. "In this spirit, I can't help but recall the joy that we as a Cricket loving nation felt after Team India's recent spectacular success in Australia," the Finance Minister said.

The budget, Prime Minister Modi said, in his post-Budget speech, in its heart in villages and farmers. From tax exemptions, to new Cess introduced to benefit farmers, from massive plans on Education sector to infrastructural boost, from Digital Census to Swacch Bharat Mission 2, this Budget underlines the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

