AAP Trashes Budget 2021; Alleges 'it Benefits Few Companies, Purpose Is To Sell India'

Criticising the Centre after the Budget 2021 was announced, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that it is benefitting few companies. He opined that this Budget will increase the woes of common people and will also increase make the items costlier. AAP's Sanjay Singh said that the Budget is to sell the country to "Prime Minister Modi's friends."

आख़िर ये देश किसका है?

130 करोड़ लोगों का या मोदी जी के 4 पूँजीपति मित्रों का?

सपूत संपत्ति बनाता है, कपूत सम्पत्ति बेचता है।

आज का बजट देश को बेचने का बजट है। — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) February 1, 2021

यह बजट चंद बड़ी कम्पनियों को फ़ायदा पहुंचाने वाला बजट है।



ये बजट महंगाई के साथ आम जन-मानस की समस्याएं बढ़ाने का काम करेगा। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 1, 2021

This comes after Congress party lambasted the Union Budget 2020-2021, saying that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's speech was oblivious to the declining GDP and the budget was a case of "wrong diagnosis and prescription". "The FM could have been brave but chose to be timid. The nation needed a bold budget and more direct transfers to the weaker sections to revive demand, restart job creation," senior Congress leader and Deputy Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma tweeted. The budget is "disappointing" and without a roadmap for accelerating growth and revival of consumer demand, he said.

Union Budget 2021

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday, presented the first-ever paperless budget in the post-COVID India and based it on six pillars - health and well-being, physical and financial capital and infrastructure, inclusive development for aspirational India, reinvigorating human capital, innovation and R&D, minimum government, maximum governance.

At the beginning of the Union Budget 2021, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman quoted Rabindranath Tagore and said, that the Budget as ''dawn of a new era". She also hailed the Indian cricket team for their recent Cricket Test series win against Australia. "In this spirit, I can't help but recall the joy that we as a Cricket loving nation felt after Team India's recent spectacular success in Australia," the Finance Minister said.

The budget, Prime Minister Modi said, in his post-Budget speech, in its heart in villages and farmers. From tax exemptions, to new Cess introduced to benefit farmers, from massive plans on Education sector to infrastructural boost, from Digital Census to Swacch Bharat Mission 2, this Budget underlines the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

