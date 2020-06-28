Bihar: RJD's Tejashwi Yadav Slams Nitish Kumar Govt; Alleges 55 Scams In 15 Years

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday slammed the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government and alleged that in the past 15 years there have been 55 scams in the state. This statement from Yadav comes days ahead of Bihar Legislative Council polls.

Yadav questioned the government over the enquiry of scams in the last few years, adding that no action or inquiry has been undertaken against any official or a political leader by the government.

"There have been 55 scams that took place in the Bihar government in the past 15 years. No action or inquiry has been undertaken against any official or a political leader by the government. A minimum Rs 3,300 crore of money has been misappropriated in Srijan scam. Who will return the thousands of crores that have been looted from the state," Yadav asked.

"The 'Chara Ghotala' (fodder scam) was exaggerated. It was only a Rs 46 lakh scam. But, I do not want to say more as the court is doing its work in that," he added.

With the rains beginning in the state, the senior leader also stated that there was a danger of floods affecting the North Bihar areas.

"Last year when Patna was flooded crores of money was misappropriated by officials of Patna civic body. None of them has been booked. There is a loot of people's money. Nitish Kumar should inform us what is the action taken to recover the money," the RJD leader said.

5 MLCs From RJD Jump Ship To Nitish Kumar’s JDU

On June 23, five Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLCs on Tuesday joined chief minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United JD(U). The RJD, which has eight MLCs, is now left with only three MLCs. The MLCs who defected to JD(U) are Radha Charan Shah, Sanjay Prasad, Dilip Rai, Md Kamar Alam and Ranvijay Kumar Singh.

JD (U) leader, Rajiv Ranjan Singh welcomed the five members to the party. He said, "We welcome them to the family." Radha Charan Shah said that he decided to join JD (U) as he admired the principles of Nitish Kumar.

Bihar Legislative Council polls

The Election Commission announced on June 15 that notification for the nine seats of Vidhan Sabha constituency will be issued on June 18 with June 25 being the last date for filing nomination papers. Voting will take place by members of the Assembly on July 6 and votes will be counted on the same day. All the nine seats from the Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituency fell vacant on May 6 after expiry of tenures of respective members.

The Legislative Council of Bihar has 75-member. Janata Dal (United) on Tuesday announced the names of three candidates - Ghulam Gaus, Kumud Verma and Bhishma Sahni. All nine seats that go to polls were held by NDA.

