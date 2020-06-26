Ministers Pay Tribute To Bravehearts Of 16th Bihar Regiment; Share Heart-rending Video

Ahead of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan and MoS G. Kishan Reddy shared a heart-warming video and paid tributes to the brave soldiers of the Bihar regiment. The ministers hailed the valour and gallantry of the 16th Bihar Regiment which is stationed on the northern borders, braving the harsh weather and fighting selflessly for the sovereignty of the country.

Remembering the regiment's contribution in the Kargil War that took place 21 years ago, the ministers shared a powerful video saluting the strength and courage of soldiers. The one-minute 57-second video narrates how the Bihar regiment gave a bloody nose to the intruders on heights of Kargil. It invoked the strength and honouring the soldiers for their bravery now and during the Kargil War.

READ | 'India Is That Of 2020 & Not 1962': U'khand CM Warns China; Exudes Confidence In Soldiers

'Tribute to bravehearts'

“Facing inaccessible areas and adverse conditions, the 16th Bihar Regiment is always stationed in the security of the country's northern borders. Dedicated to all our brave soldiers who are determined to secure the borders of the country with selflessness,” Ram Vilas Paswan tweeted in Hindi.

दुर्गम इलाकों और तमाम विपरीत परिस्थितियों का सामना करते हुए 16वीं बिहार रेजीमेंट देश की उत्तरी सीमाओं की सुरक्षा में हमेशा तैनात रहती है। हमारे उन तमाम वीर जवानों को समर्पित जो निस्वार्थ भाव से देश की सीमाओं को सुरक्षित रखने के लिए कृत-संकल्प हैं। pic.twitter.com/tXYZzAPMhr — Ram Vilas Paswan (@irvpaswan) June 26, 2020

READ | India Slams China, Says They Are 'amassing Troops At LAC Since May' Amid Talks

The 16 Bihar Regiment is keeping vigil at our northern frontiers braving adverse weather conditions and unforgiving terrains.

Here’s a tribute to those brave hearts who have selflessly ensured India’s sovereignty, and security at the borders, from this regiment. pic.twitter.com/U6YcYekKMt — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) June 26, 2020

The video also paid tribute to Colonel Santosh Babu, among other brave hearts who have sacrificed their lives for the country, and remembered his courage during the violent clash with China's PLA that took place between on June 15.

READ | China Touts Alertness Of Its Sleeping Soldiers; Told 'they Have Nightmares Of Indian Army'

Bravery of Bihar regiment

The Bihar Regiment, which was formed by the British in 1941, has been a part of all the major wars fought by the Indian Army after Independence. One of the most remarkable fought by the Bihar Regiment is the Kargil War when its 1st Battalion captured a strategic point from the Pakistani Army on the night of July 6 and 7, 1999.

READ | Three Pakistani Soldiers Killed, Six Injured In India's Retaliation On The LoC