Shiv Sena Criticises PM For Paying Tribute To Bihar Regiment Jawans, Draws Poll Connection

The Shiv Sena on Friday once again attacked the Prime Minister and said that he used the Indian Army's valour in the Galwan valley clash for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. The Shiv Sena via mouthpiece Saamana accused the PM is playing "caste and regional card" by highlighting the role of a particular Army regiment. It has claimed that the Prime Minister paid tribute to the Galwan martyrs of Bihar regiment particularly due to Bihar polls scheduled in October-November.

"When the country faced crisis on its borders, were Mahar, Maratha, Rajput, Sikh, Gorkha, Dogra regiments sitting idle and mixing or chewing tobacco on the borders? Yesterday, Maharashtra''s Sunil Kale (a CRPF jawan from the state) attained martyrdom in Pulwama (during an encounter with terrorists). Due to the upcoming Bihar elections, importance is being given to caste and region in the Indian Army. Such politics is a disease which is graver than coronavirus," the editorial said.

The Shiv Sena on Thursday hit out at the central government over rising fuel prices across the country via an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana. It said that in the last 10 days, diesel prices have increased by Rs 10 while petrol prices have shot up by Rs 8. The BJP's former ally said that on one hand, the government is announcing packages and claiming that money has been transferred to the common man but on the other hand, it is collecting money like this.

"There is no rise in crude oil prices. So, why give a free hand to oil companies to raise prices like this. People are already affected by unemployment, salary cut, etc and now this fuel surcharge adds to their pitiable plight," the editorial said. "For the first time in history, it has happened that diesel prices have overtaken petrol prices," it added.

Earlier on Sunday, Sena opined that the BJP government and PM Modi at its helm are busy doing 'Trump's policy', asking that what will happen when Donald Trump loses the upcoming US elections? While the world has blamed China for hiding the truth about COVID-19 pandemic, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena claimed that most of the countries are with China and India will lose US' support as soon as Trump loses the polls.

Moreover, Saamana said that the real reason for Chinese aggression at the border is that India under Prime Minister Modi is seen closer to US President Donald Trump - adding that he was given a grand reception in the 'Namaste Trump' event earlier in February.

