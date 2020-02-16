Tejashwi Yadav Slams UP CM Over Dr. Kafeel's Bail; Says CM Showing 'true Fascist Colours'

RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the bail of Dr. Kafeel Khan, who had earlier grabbed headlines after 60 children died in the BRD hospital in September 2017 allegedly due to disruption in oxygen supply over unpaid bills to the vendor. He was suspended and was jailed before being granted bail in April 2018 by Allahabad High Court, with the Court specifying that there was no evidence of negligence on his part.

Taking to his Twitter, Tejaswi slammed the 'high handedness and extra-constitutional conduct of the UP CM', claiming that the Chief Minister is showing his true fascist colours.

High handedness and extra constitutional conduct of the UP CM has gone beyond the level of being ridiculous, he has started showing his true fascist colours!



First Dr. Kafeel & now with @ShayarImran ! High time for citizens to convey that a CM is a servant, not their King! — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) February 16, 2020

However, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday had slapped the National Security Act (NSA) on over Dr. Kafeel Khan. The doctor who was granted bail on Monday by a Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court, is still in Mathura jail for allegedly making inflammatory statements at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) during protests against the Citizenship Amendments Act (CAA) in December.

Arrest and bail of Dr.Kafeel Khan

Suspended paediatrician Dr. Kafeel Khan was arrested by the UP Special Task Force from Mumbai on January 29, when he arrived in the city to attend an anti-CAA protest. After his arrest in Mumbai, Dr. Khan was brought to Aligarh, from where he was immediately shifted to the district jail in neighbouring Mathura. According to police, this was done as a precautionary measure in view of the anti-CAA protests on the AMU campus as they believed Dr. Khan's presence in the Aligarh jail could have aggravated the law and order situation in the city.

