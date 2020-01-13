Tejashwi Yadav Takes A Dig At Bihar CM: 'Your Statements Are Different From Your Actions'

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday reacted to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's statement over NRC and stated that his statements are always different from his actions. Earlier in the day, Nitish Kumar had stated that there is 'no question of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the State.'

"Your (Nitish Kumar) statements are always different from his actions. If they are not in favour of the CAA or NRC then he should have cleared to the House today that he will not allow the NPR process," said Yadav while responding on his reaction over Nitish Kumar's statement over NRC.

The RJD leader further alleged the Bihar Chief Minister for betraying the trust of people by keeping them in delusion with false promises.

"The JDU had said before as well that they will not compromise on Article 370, National Register of Citizens (NRC), triple talaq.......but what they did and they voted in their favour. Now People do not trust Kumar as he has betrayed people's trust and did something which is against the Constitution. They are keeping the people in delusion," Yadav said.

On January 13, Opposition parties had carried out a protest outside Bihar Legislative Assembly against the CAA, NRC, and NPR. The Opposition MLAs, including RJD and CPI (ML) MLAs, held placards that read, "A resolution must be passed against NRC, NPR, and CAA in the state Assembly."

READ | 'Where did it come from?': Nitish Kumar rules out NRC in Bihar; Tejashwi counterattacks

JDU voted in favour of CAA

BJP's ally and coalition partner in Bihar, Janata Dal (United) had voted in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Act. Earlier today, Bihar Chief Minister had said in the Assembly that there is no question of implementing the NRC in the State and asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has clarified his stance on the exercise.

"No question of NRC in Bihar. It was in discussions only in the context of Assam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also clarified on it," said Kumar in the state assembly.

READ | Former Bihar CM Manjhi wants Nitish Kumar to rejoin Mahagathbandhan for defeating BJP

READ | LJP rejects Prashant Kishor's proposal of 'big brother' role to JDU in 2020 Bihar polls

(With inputs from ANI / Image Credit: PTI)