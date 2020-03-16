Telangana Becomes Eighth State To Adopt Resolution Against CAA; Also Includes NPR, NRC

The Telangana Assembly on Monday unanimously adopted a resolution against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). Telangana became the eighth state in the country to pass a resolution against CAA. Terming it divisive, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao said urged the government to amend the Act by removing all references to any religion or to any foreign country. It was adopted by a voice vote after a debate.

Stating that crores of people like him don't have birth certificates and can't produce certificates of their parents, he opposed the move to carry out National Population Register (NPR) with a new set of questionnaire. He added that the Ministry of Home Affairs in its report for 2018-19 had stated that NPR is the first step for preparation of National Register of Citizens (NRC). However, he made it clear that he stands with the Centre as far as national security is concerned, and said that the Centre should have called all parties and experts to discuss issues related to national security.

Meanwhile, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi thanked the Chief Minister for bringing the resolution. He urged the state government to stay the work on updation of NPR. "With this law (CAA) non-citizens are being made citizens and citizens are going to be made non-citizens," he said.

States pass ant-NPR, anti-CAA resolutions

As of date, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh have opposed the NPR in its current format - demanding it to be restored to its 2010 version. Moreover, states like Rajasthan, Punjab, Kerala, West Bengal, Telangana, Chhatisgarh have passed ant-CAA resolutions too. The NPR, first prepared in 2010 and updated in 2015, is an identity database maintained of all the usual residents of the country and is prepared at the local, sub-District, District, State and National level under provisions of the Citizenship Act 1955. Any resident who has resided in a local area for the past 6 months or more, or intends to do the same has to mandatorily register in the NPR.

