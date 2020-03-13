AAP's Gopal Rai Moves Resolution In Delhi Assembly Against NPR Implementation

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai on Friday moved a resolution in the Delhi Assembly against the implementation of the National Population Register (NPR) in the national capital and said if executed, it should be applied using the procedure of 2010. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government called a special Delhi Assembly session on Friday to hold a discussion on NPR and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

'This is raising questions on every person's relationship'

"... Such a type of thing did not happen even during the British rule. This is raising questions on every person's citizenship," Rai said in the Assembly. "NPR should not be implemented in Delhi and if it is implemented, it should be done according to the procedure followed in 2010," Rai said.

The Assembly will also discuss the situation arising out of coronavirus. This comes a day after, Union Home Minister Amit Shah while replying to debate on the Delhi violence in Rajya Sabha, had said that time has come to remove apprehensions about CAA and NPR which will begin next month. Shah said no documents would be sought from people during the NPR enumeration.

'There will be no D (doubtful) category'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday sought to reduce fears over National Population Register (NPR) and assured the Upper House of Parliament that no one, including Muslims, will be marked as D (doubtful citizen) during the updation of National Population Register (NPR).

READ | 'Coordination panel to study NPR issues in Maha': Uddhav Thackeray switches stance again

READ | Nawab Malik questions need for NPR if 'no documents required',says 'Aadhar serves purpose'

“I am again repeating that no documents will be needed for NPR. All the information asked is optional. Nobody has to fear the process of NPR. There will be no D (doubtful) category,” Shah said while replying to the debate on law and order situation in some parts of Delhi. Last month, the Centre had said that during the updation of NPR, "no verification is done to find individuals whose citizenship is doubtful."

Besides Congress and other Opposition MPs, lawmakers from BJP allies Akali Dal and AIADMK too raised concerns about the apprehensions among Muslims about the NPR exercise. Trinamool Congress' Derek O'Brien had described CAA-NPR-NRC as a "toxic combination" while AIADMK MP SR Balasubramoniyan said the Muslims in the country are "really scared".

READ | Amit Shah slams Kapil Sibal's attempt to link NPR to citizenship, says no documents needed

READ | 'No need to discuss CAA, NPR in Assembly, CM has issued clarification': Ashok Chavan

(With agency inputs)