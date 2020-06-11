COVID-19: Telangana BJP Holds TRS Govt Responsible For 'triggering' Community Transmission

The Telangana state BJP unit on Thursday blamed the TRS-led state government for triggering community transmission of COVID in the state alleging that community transmission could occur due to their 'deviation' from pandemic protocols. The BJP alleged that because of the state government's 'brazen and danegorus acts' such as premature discharge of patients, the lives of millions could be at a risk.

"BJP strongly believes Chief Minister KC Rao in his inexplicable urge and pointless desire to paint a rosy picture in Telangana State, is doing the unthinkable. His administration is totally mismanaging COVID-19 situation in the state, which can lead to dangerous outcomes to public health in the state and risk millions of lives," it said.

"Junior Doctors of Gandhi Hospital have openly stated that over 500 'COVID-19 positive' patients have been discharged prematurely without COVID-19 tests into the general population two days back. Changed ICMR guidelines have nothing do with this brazen and dangerous act by the state health administration, which can trigger a massive community transmission in the GHMC area and in the entire state," BJP said in a release.

BJP poses 5 pointed questions to TRS

The BJP also posed 5 questions to Telangana CM KC Rao and Health Minister Etela Rajender in its release alleging that despite the High Court's orders to increase testing, the state government was unmoved.

Why is the state government restricting the COVID-19 testing & COVID-19 case management only to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad?

How will those infected in districts and villages manage COVID-19 infection?

When there are over 100 hospitals in the state, why is the entire burden of COVID-19 in the state being routed to Gandhi Hospital? -

Who is responsible for the death of journalist Manoj, who did not receive proper treatment in time at Gandhi Hospital?

Should CM KC Rao not take responsibility for all COVID-19 deaths in the state, for denying public health infrastructure access to common people and also those who can afford to pay?

Eight people died of COVID-19 and 191 tested positive in Telangana on Wednesday, taking the toll to 156 and the infection count past the 4,000 mark in the state as per latest figures. Meanwhile, the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) has decided to continue the strike at the state's nodal hospital in Hyderabad despite having met state Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Wednesday.

(With ANI Inputs)