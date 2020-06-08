After Rahul Gandhi's Jibe, Asaduddin Owaisi Seeks Details Of India-China LAC Talks

Amid border tensions with China, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi questioned the Centre asking them why details of the diplomatic talks with China were not being released in the public. The AIMIM leader while pointing fingers at Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asked why the Centre was 'silent' about the LAC situation asking them why they were only releasing 'selective information' on the issue. His comments come a day after the Ministry of External Affairs in a statement gave details of the commander level talks held between India and China on June 6, stressing on the need to maintain diplomacy.

Read: Rahul Gandhi Takes Sarcastic Jibe At Amit Shah; Says 'all Know India-China Border Reality'

"The Home and Defence minister can easily tell us what are they speaking to the PLA, and the Chinese government. Why are they embarrassed? Why are they silent? Can they tell us if the Chinese have occupied our territory?" said Asaduddin Owaisi. "Please enlighten us on what is it that they are talking to Chinese? How many Chinese soldiers have occupied our territory? Why this selective leak?" added Owaisi.

Owaisi also took a dig at PM Modi over the sensitive issue saying, "Chinese are doing psychological warfare. But I am concerned about what my PM is doing. Please tell the country what is happening? You don't want to tell because your approval ratings will take a hit."

Earlier in the day Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had resorted to similar fearmongering and politicising when he took a jibe at Amit Shah's recent comments from his digital rally in Bihar saying that everyone knows the "reality" of what is happening at the border.

Read: MEA Statement On 5-hour India-China Talks Out; 'military & Diplomatic Engagement To Go On'

On Amit Shah's massive digital rally in Bihar, Owaisi said that while migrants were 'dying in trains', virtual rallies were being held by the BJP and the JDU. "They have failed in handling COVID. Nitish Kumar has failed as a CM. At a time when migrant labourers from Bihar and Jharkhand are stranded, you're holding virtual meetings. No is taking responsibility when migrant labourers are dying in trains," he said.

Owaisi also slammed Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal over his recent comments on reserving the hospitals in Delhi for its residents saying that he had 'exposed himself by passing such comments. "He (Kejriwal) talks about giving treatment only to people in Delhi. He stands exposed. Look at the way COVID cases are increasing in Delhi. Similarly, the Centre is also not doing much to handle the crisis," remarked Owaisi.

Read: Punjab CM Urges Centre To Take A Tough Stance On China, Says 'won't Accept Bullying'

Read: India-China's 'Commander-level Talks' At Moldo Conclude After 5 Hours, Delegations Return