Asaduddin Owaisi Lashes Out At Centre Over Diversion Of Shramik Trains, Questions Lockdown

On Tuesday, May 26, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at the Centre over the diversion of some Shramik Special trains on alternate routes which led to a delay in migrant workers reaching their native places. Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Owaisi alleged that anything which the Centre touches becomes a crisis. According to him, the trains had also diverted from their designated route just like the Union government.

Owaisi lamented that the citizens were reaping the consequences of not just COVID-19, but the lockdown which as per him was "unplanned" and "unconstitutional". Currently, there are 1,45,380 novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 60,491 patients have been discharged while 4,167 casualties have been reported.

Railways provide explanation

The Indian Railways had offered an explanation of the issue pointed out by Owaisi on May 23 itself. Mentioning that 80% of the Shramik Special trains were bound for destinations in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, it stated that network congestion was being experienced on North Central Railway & West Central Railway zones. Maintaining that delays in the running of these trains were expected, the Railways stressed that it had taken immediate action by diverting some trains on alternative routes.

Indian Railways has operated 2600 Shramik Special trains so far. Eighty percent of the trains were bound for destinations in UP and Bihar. As all the trains were converging to one route some network congestion is experienced on NCR & WCR zones. #IndiaFightsCorona — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 23, 2020

Delays in the running of Shramik special trains were anticipated.



Indian Railways had taken immediate action, as per extant procedure, to mitigate this by diversion of some trains by alternate routes as per requirement of network management and by streamlining the movement. — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 23, 2020

Over 42 lakh migrant workers benefit from Shramik Special trains

Earlier in the day, the Railways said that the rail congestion witnessed on May 23 and May 24 had been resolved after active consultation with state governments and finding feasible routes for the journey. Since May 1, 3276 Shramik Special trains have ferried around 42 lakh migrant workers to their native places. The top 5 states from where trains have originated are Gujarat (897), Maharashtra (590), Punjab (358), Uttar Pradesh (232), Delhi (200). On the other hand, the maximum number of trains has terminated at Uttar Pradesh (1,428), Bihar (1,178), Jharkhand (164), Odisha (128) and Madhya Pradesh (120). While 2875 trains have terminated, 401 are currently running. In the last 4 days, 260 trains on average have run daily carrying about three lakh passengers.

