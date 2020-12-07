Telangana BJP Slams KCR; Calls Decision To Back Bharat Bandh A Reaction To GHMC Results

Hitting out at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on his decision to support the farmers' call for Bharat Bandh, state BJP spokesperson NV Subhash on Sunday said that it was a "politically motivated" move. Alleging that KCR has taken this decision due to BJP's growing popularity in the GHMC elections, Subash said that the CM is supporting the farmers for his own political interests. This statement by state's BJP spokesperson came after K Chandrashekhar Rao extended his full support to the Bharat Bandh on December 8 called by the agitating farmers.

NV Subhash: 'KCR is supporting Bharat Bandh for his own interests'

While speaking to ANI, NV Subhash said that the Centre's agricultural laws which the farmers' have been opposing were brought in for their benefits. Slamming Telangana CM, BJP's Subhash said that TRS chief is ignoring the interests of the farming community.

NV Subash said, "The agriculture laws have been brought in for the benefit of the farmers and leaders like KCR are opposing them for their own political interest. The farm sector was left in a lurch for decades without reforms. The successive governments have not dared to touch the sector for political reasons. The mandis have become exploiting centres and getting MSP was a distant dream for them."

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to initiate reform in agriculture, the BJP spokesperson said that the agricultural scientists and experts have hailed the farm laws stating for providing fresh market avenues for farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country. Meanwhile, KCR-led government while opposing these reform laws said that the centre is making a "major blunder".

KCR said, "This government is drawing battle lines by going against the Centre's initiative to make agriculture a profitable venture. The BJP will launch a campaign in support of farm acts to create awareness among the people about their benefits."

Continuing their protests against the agricultural laws, the Farmer Unions said that they will intensify their agitating against these laws and will go ahead with the proposed 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8. Asserting that they are not satisfied with the amendments proposed by the Centre, the Farmer Unions stated that several other parties, including Rashtriya Janata Dal, Trinamool Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Revolutionary Socialist Party and All India Forward Bloc have also extended their solidarity with them.

What are the new farm bills?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming.

On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

