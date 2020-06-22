Telangana BJP State President Detained During Protest In Hyderabad

Telangana BJP State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other leaders were detained by police on Monday while they were approaching the office of the Director of Public Health and family welfare in Hyderabad demanding COVID-19 be added in Aarogyasri healthcare scheme.

Bandi demanded free Coronavirus treatment and an increase in the number of tests in the state.

"Coronavirus treatment should be added to Aarogyasri else Ayushman Bharat should be implemented in the state as the central government has added the virus to Ayushman Bharat. If you cannot even do this, give free treatment for the people who will not be able to afford the charges set by you," Bandi said.

"We demand free Coronavirus treatment and an increase in the number of tests in the state. All the government hospitals in the state should start treatment. Today only the leaders are protesting in the permitted numbers and the leaders are being arrested by police," added Bandi.

He raised the question on the number of tests being conducted by the government and said that virus is spreading because of Chief Minister's negligence in the state. "The government of Telangana has been neglecting the COVID situation in State while the rest of the states are doing lakhs of tests. Telangana government conducted only about 50,000 tests. Today the virus is spreading rapidly, on daily basis about 700 cases are being reported therefore we are demanding for rapid tests in the state."

546 New COVID-19 Cases In Telangana

Telangana witnessed its biggest spike in COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with 546 new infections and five deaths being reported, taking the tally in the state to 7,072 and fatalities to 203. Of the 546 fresh cases, 458 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by Ranga Reddy district, neighbouring Hyderabad, with 50 cases.

A state government bulletin said 3,506 people have been discharged so far, while 3,363 were under treatment. According to the bulletin, 3,188 samples were tested on Saturday. Cumulatively, 53,757 samples have been tested.

(With inputs from ANI)

