Telangana Health Minister Slams Centre, Says ICMR Diverted Its Ventilators To Other States

The Telangana Health Minister on Sunday slammed the Centre alleging that they had not given appropriate facilities to the state to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. Eatala Rajendra alleged that the state had asked for 1000 ventilators from the Centre but was given only 50. He also alleged that proper financial aid was not being given to the state.

Read: Telangana Min Etela Rajender Says 'state Doesn't Need Another Lockdown, Recovery At 97%'

"How many times has your ICMR changed guidelines, you must think about it. We asked for 1000 ventilators but you have given us only 50. Our machine was diverted to Kolkata by ICMR on the orders of PM. We ordered the machine but you diverted it there," he said. "You did not give us proper facilities and financial aid but our state government has managed," said the Telangana Health Minister.

Read: Five Deaths, 546 New COVID-19 Cases In Telangana

Telangana caps COVID testing

Last week, Etela Rajender had said that there was no need for another lockdown in the state. The Health Minister stated that the number of patients recovering in the state is as high as 97% and that the remaining who have succumbed had comorbidities. He also revealed that the state government had capped the COVID testing fee.

"Government has set the Coronavirus treatment prices at private hospitals and labs. Corona test fee is Rs 2,200, normal isolation charges are Rs.4,000 per day. ICU charges are Rs 7,500 per day without a ventilator while Rs 9,000 per day with a ventilator. There are extra charges for antibiotic usage," he said to news agency ANI.

Telangana witnessed its biggest spike in COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with 546 new infections and five deaths being reported, taking the tally in the state to 7,072 and fatalities to 203.

Read: Telangana: Congress' Marri Reddy Asks For More Testing In Letter To Guv Soundararajan

Read: Telangana CM KCR Announces Rs 5 Cr Aid For Colonel Santosh Babu's Family, Job For Wife

(with inputs from ANI)