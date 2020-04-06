The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Telangana CM KCR Appeals PM Modi To Extend Lockdown Till June 3 Citing BCG Study

Politics

Telangana Cm K Chandrasekhar Rao has called for the extension of the nationwide Coronavirus lockdown till June 3 as cases across India continue to rise.

Written By Shubhayan Bhattacharya | Mumbai | Updated On:
Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has called for the extension of the nationwide Coronavirus lockdown till June 3 as cases across India and the state continue to rise. In a press briefing on Monday, KCR appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend the lockdown, after consulting all the Chief Ministers and other stakeholders. 

The three-week nationwide lockdown is due to end on April 14. Telangana has so far reported 364 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths so far. 45 patients have also recovered in the state.

READ | Situation To Be Analysed Before Decision: Maha Health Min Clarifies On Lockdown Extension

Cites BCG study

KCR said he spoke with PM Modi earlier and told him that a lockdown is the only way to combat the Coronavirus outbreak. He made the suggestion after going through a Boston Consulting Group (BCG) study which recommended an extension of the lockdown till at least June 3. He said that people's lives are more important than the economic impact.

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Centre Cuts MPs' Salaries By 30%; India's Total Cases Cross 4000

Coronavirus crisis

India went into lockdown on March 25 as COVID-19 cases saw a rise and situation in other countries without lockdown like the US and many in Europe worsened. India has so far recorded 111 COVID-19 deaths and active cases have soared to 3,851. 318 have been discharged to date.

READ | J&K: COVID-19 Toll Mounts To 109, Srinagar's Chattabal Declared 'Red Zone'

READ | Telangana CM Urges PM Modi To Open Gunny Bag Manufacturing Units In West Bengal

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Sharad
SHARAD PAWAR ON COVID-19
Wockhardt Hospital
MUMBAI HOSPITAL: 30 STAFF POSITIVE
Karti
CONG OPPOSES MPLAD SUSPENSION
Mamata
MAMATA BANERJEE: 'GLOBAL ADVISORY'
Health Ministry
1,445 COVID CASES LINKED TO MARKAZ
Assam
MARKAZ: ASSAM GOVT TO FILE CASES