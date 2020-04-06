Telangana CM KCR Appeals PM Modi To Extend Lockdown Till June 3 Citing BCG Study

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has called for the extension of the nationwide Coronavirus lockdown till June 3 as cases across India and the state continue to rise. In a press briefing on Monday, KCR appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend the lockdown, after consulting all the Chief Ministers and other stakeholders.

The three-week nationwide lockdown is due to end on April 14. Telangana has so far reported 364 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths so far. 45 patients have also recovered in the state.

CM Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao addressing the Media on Lockdown situation in Telangana from Pragathi Bhavan.

Cites BCG study

KCR said he spoke with PM Modi earlier and told him that a lockdown is the only way to combat the Coronavirus outbreak. He made the suggestion after going through a Boston Consulting Group (BCG) study which recommended an extension of the lockdown till at least June 3. He said that people's lives are more important than the economic impact.

Coronavirus crisis

India went into lockdown on March 25 as COVID-19 cases saw a rise and situation in other countries without lockdown like the US and many in Europe worsened. India has so far recorded 111 COVID-19 deaths and active cases have soared to 3,851. 318 have been discharged to date.

