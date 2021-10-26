Telangana CM KCR Hits Out At EC Over Dalita Bandhu Scheme Row; 'crossing Its Limits'

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao lashed out at the Election Commission on Tuesday accusing it of 'crossing its limits' by withholding the implementation of his Dalita Bandhu scheme in Huzarabad. Addressing a meeting of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), KCR asked the EC to 'maintain its dignity' and not succumb to the pressure of others. Talking about the status of his scheme, he revealed that the initiative will be implemented in Huzurabad after November 4.

The Chief Minister's statements come after the Election Commission stopped the implementation of the Dalita Bandhu scheme in the Huzurabad Assembly constituency which goes for by-polls on October 30. The programme is a welfare scheme aimed at empowering Dalit families and encouraging them to start their own businesses with a direct benefit transfer of Rs 10 lakh per family. An initial investment of Rs 1,200 crore has been approved by the Telangana government for the scheme.

'Politics being played': KCR

Further attacking the EC, the Telangana CM also lashed out at the poll body for not allowing him to hold a public meeting in Hanamkonda district. The leader asserted that holding rallies was a part of the democratic process and 'politics' was being played by the Opposition to withhold him for doing so. Ahead of the by-polls, the EC on Tuesday extended the Model Code of Conduct to Hanamkonda district through the Huzurabad constituency. TRS was expected to hold a massive rally in the region ahead of the elections.

He said, "A case has been filed in the High Court for not letting me hold a public meeting at Nagarjunasagar ahead of the by-election. Everybody has a right to organise such meetings in the democratic process but the ECI is not allowing".

KCR stated that ECI's moves of curbing his rallies would instead backfire since more people would tune in to listen to him through live telecast, including all those who would have otherwise not been able to attend the public meeting in person.

With Agency Inputs