Telangana CM KCR To Launch National Party 'Bharatiya Rastra Samiti' By June End

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is set to launch a national party by June end. The CM is taking a long stride to form a national side to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. According to sources, the new party is expected to be named ‘Bharatiya Rastra Samiti’.

Ahead of the formation of the party, CM K Chandrashekhar Rao had recently held meetings with several opposition leaders. The CM held a meeting with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at the former’s residence in Delhi and met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to visit a Mohalla clinic in the national capital. KCR also met with JD-S leader HD Deve Gowda on May 26 in the run-up to the party formation and informed him of a definitive change at the national level.

It is pertinent to note that KCR is visibly attempting to form an anti-BJP alliance (third front) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He is meeting like-minded opposition parties, however, has not contacted Congress. Meanwhile, the TRS leader, who embarked on an India tour ahead of his party’s formation, also made attempts to seek support from all the Indians living abroad.

Telangana NRIs adopt resolution in support of KCR

Ahead of the formation of the new national side, Telangana NRIs from across the world unanimously adopted a resolution to support CM K Chandrashekhar Rao's decision to contest on the national level. Telangana NRIs coordinator B Ganesh moved a resolution seeking support for TRS Supremo, which was welcomed by Telangana NRIs from different countries. The Indians living abroad accepted KCR’s plunge into national politics with the Bharatiya Rastra Samiti.

Expressing their views on the development, NRIs backed the Telangana CM and said that the development of the country would be possible under him. The non-residents abroad claimed that the state under him has soared in terms of development, and the same was possible for the country. They said that India is the land of natural resources but the successive governments have failed to utilise them to achieve the development goals. The NRIs, who joined in a zoom meeting from around the globe, also took a dig at the BJP-led Central Government during the meeting and claimed that it had no agenda except provocation of religious issues in the country.

(With agency inputs)

Image: PTI