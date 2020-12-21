Telangana Congress Demands Rahul Gandhi Be AICC Chief 'to Save Democracy'; Writes To Sonia

Even as the process to elect the next Congress president is to be held in due course, Telangana Congress has backed former party chief Rahul Gandhi for the top post and thanked interim chief Sonia Gandhi for calling the recent meeting. In a letter, Telangana Congress leaders opined that only Rahul Gandhi can restore democracy in India. Citing the farmers' protest, COVID pandemic, unemployment and "dictatorial rule", the Telangana Congress in its letter said that people of India are looking towards Congress party and that the grand-old party should make Rahul Gandhi AICC president for the good of the nation. The letter also opined that whenever a nation is in crisis, Congress has saved it.

The remarks come in contrast to the opinions of several leaders after the poll loss of the party in Bihar assembly polls that were held in November. Senior leaders like P Chidambaram and Kapil Sibal had targeted the central leadership of their party and had said that people do not look at Congress as an alternative or a viable option.

Congress wants Sonia Gandhi's biography in the syllabus

Earlier, a National Spokesperson of the Congress party has requested Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to include Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's biography in the state's school syllabus. The appeal was made on Wednesday when Sonia Gandhi turned 74. In a letter to the Chief Minister, Dr Sravan Dasoju said, "As a mark of respect and gratitude, you are requested to direct the authorities to insert Smt Sonia Gandhi's life in school syllabus."

"Since for the great contribution and commitment, it is our prime responsibility to honour Smt Sonia Gandhi for a memorable gift given to all of us. Although KCR is the first beneficiary of the separate state, he didn't show any interest to respect Smt Sonia Gandhi (sic)...," he said.

Recent CEA meeting

In the last Congress' Central Election Authority (CEA) meeting, updating party delegates’ list, logistical preparedness and time frame for notifying the poll schedule and date of voting were discussed, as per reports. The party is set to hold another Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting before deciding the date for the elections. Reports state that Congress will choose its next chief in a digital AICC meeting via the electoral college process in January-February 2021 and hence Sonia Gandhi is set to meet some of the prominent members of the 'dissenters', who had written to her demanding an overhaul of the party, on December 19-20.

As per reports, CEA is drawing up a voters list of around 1500 AICC delegates and is planning to hold digital elections, marking a first. Though the election is for the Congress chief, similar to the 2017 elections, the term of the presidency will be only for 2 years. Recently, quashing all internal dissent, after a stormy Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, the grand-old party retained Sonia Gandhi as party chief passing a resolution strengthening the Gandhis' leadership and not allowing anyone to undermine the party or the Gandhis (Rahul and Sonia).

