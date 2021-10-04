Telangana: Congress Leader Slams TRS Govt Over 'failing' To Create Job Opportunities

Congress leader Madhu Goud Yaskhi on Sunday claimed that the Telangana government has failed to control the rising unemployment in the state. Slamming the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government over the matter, Yaskhi said that the ruling party let down the people who suffered for the formation of the state. The Congress leader also said that the Congress will soon visit various universities in the state to strengthen the protest against the government, which is causing unemployment.

Slamming the TRS government over rising unemployment in the state, Madhu Goud Yaskhi said that the situation is leading to youth suicides. "The state government has failed to provide jobs to people. According to a government report, over 1,90,000 vacancies are available, 40,000 teaching posts vacant. Group 1,2,3,4 Jobs are vacant, Lecturers are working as assistant professors in private universities. Over 7000 schools and 90 universities have been shut. Unemployed youth have been resorting to commuting suicide due to no employment," Yaskhi said.

Commenting on the assault on Youth Congress and NSUI protestors during the October 2 protest, Madhu Yaskhi said, "Congress is highly critical of the government's undemocratic attitude and to suppress people on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti is unacceptable." He said that the party will continue protests till October 9. Yaskhi informed that the agitation will visit universities in the coming days to mobilise the youth to fight against the government causing unemployment in the state.

'Chandrashekhar Rao govt is stealing from the people', says Yaskhi

Madhu Yaskhi further claimed that the government was not fulfilling promises it had earlier made to the public. He said that the TRS failed to hand the financial aid they had promised to the families of ‘martyrs’ who died for Telangana. "Srikant Chary is the martyr of the Telangana state. Before the formation of the Telangana state and before Srikant Chary's self-immolation, there were other 1,200 people who self-immolated in their fight for the formation of Telangana. K. Chandrashekhar Rao's government promised financial aid and job to the families of these martyrs, which they have not fulfilled," the Congress leader said.

Yaskhi accused the government of cheating the people of Telangana in the name of irrigation projects and development. He said that the government was looting the poor in the name of such projects. He also alleged that the voice of the poor was being suppressed. "Government is taking commission, sharing contracts and is stealing the assets of Telangana. They are deceiving people," he added. Yaskhi also alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and his family were hoarding disproportionate assets and urged the centre to take action against them.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI/ PTI