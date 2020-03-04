Amid Coronavirus Scare, Telangana Faces Shortage Of N-95 Masks

The rise in Coronavirus cases in India has resulted in an increase in demand for the N-95 masks in Telangana. Along with high demand and price surge, the state is also witnessing a shortage of these masks.

While interacting with a news agency, pharmacist Mir Quddus Ali said, "There is a shortage of masks in the market especially, the N-95 masks which are the best among all masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus."

Talking about the sudden rise in sales, the pharmacist said, "earlier, on a regular day, I used to sell up to 300-500 masks but, after the threat of coronavirus, there has been a manifold increase in the sale. Now I am selling around 10,000 masks per day."

READ | Health Ministry releases revised travel advisory amid Coronavirus outbreak; Details here

Reacting to a sudden rise in the price of the masks, a local said, "the government has allotted Rs 100 crore budget to fight coronavirus and in government hospitals here the masks which were earlier priced Rs 5, is now available at Rs 20."

To spread awareness about coronavirus, the Telangana government has put up posters and advisories for the citizens, asking them to maintain distance from those who appear to be visibly sick and are coughing or sneezing. The state government has also advised those with symptoms of the flu to get treatment from the government hospitals.

READ | Maharashtra Health Minister says no positive case of Coronavirus reported so far in State

Coronavirus death toll crosses 3,000, 28 confirmed positive cases in India

Earlier on Wednesday, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan addressed a press conference and stated that till now there are 28 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India and added that universal screening of all international flights will begin to control the spread of the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, over 3,000 people have been killed globally after being infected with the virus. The deadly virus, that originated in China late last year, continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 90,000 people. While most of the cases are from the Hubei province of China and the city of Wuhan (the epicenter of the outbreak), other countries including Iran, Italy, Japan, and the Philippines have also reported deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

READ | DMRC issues general coronavirus guidelines, informs about its preparedness

READ | Coronavirus: Alert across J&K's Kathua District, several medical teams examining

(With ANI inputs)