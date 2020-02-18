Telangana Man Steals Bus Full Of People After Failing To Find A Ride

In a bizarre incident, an unknown man in Telangana drove away a Telangana State Transport bus with passengers aboard it after failing to find a ride for hours, according to the reports. According to the local media, the bus driver named, Ilyas and conductor named Jagadish halted the bus in the middle of the highway between Karankote and Ogipur village at a pickup point. But when they returned to the spot, they were surprised to find the bus missing. The driver and conductor immediately informed the depot manager, K Rajasekhar.

Police registered a case

According to the reports, the depot officials received a call from one of the passengers who informed that an unknown man got off and left the bus on the highway with passengers on it just hours after the bus went missing. The passengers told the depot officials that the unknown man claimed to be driver-cum-conductor also asked them to pay the ticket charges for the ride. Police confirmed that the accused has been identified and will be taken into custody soon. They further added that a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Drivers made to do sit-ups

Earlier in December, Suburban private bus drivers were made to do 100 sit-ups atop their buses for breaking speed limits in Indore city in Madhya Pradesh by the public in front of the Rau City Council. Private buses in Indore that were speeding near the city council were stopped by the public near the City Council office and the bus drivers were made to climb atop their buses and do 100 sit-ups each as punishment.

The residents of Rau district in Indore, Madhya Pradesh were fed up of accidents and lack of pedestrian safety due to speeding buses. Their locality is densely congested and pedestrians lives are always in danger. Eye-witnesses told ANI that as many as five private bus drivers were forced to climb on the roof of their buses and made to do 100 sit-ups each as punishment for speeding. A video recording of the humiliation went viral on social media.

