Telangana Ministers Participate In Greenhouse And Cleanliness Programs At Their Homes

Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao encouraged all the Municipal officials and public representatives to participate in the greenhouse programs and initiatives launched in the State. Rao was speaking at a video conference with the Municipalities Chairman, Commissioners and District Additional Collectors of Telangana.

The program is aimed to clean the stagnant water pits in and around localities, every Sunday morning for 10 minutes in which the officials will clean all water pits and sanitise the areas to prevent seasonal diseases. Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao along with Usha Dayakar Rao took part in the sanitation program at their residence on Sunday.

Minister Errabelli said, "Everybody should follow the call from Minister KT Rama Rao. Every Sunday at 10 am for ten minutes, the work must be carried out as a social movement. Prevention of mosquitoes can prevent many infectious and seasonal diseases such as malaria and dengue. Keep the State and the country clean by keeping the sanctum sanctorum clean. This work should be carried out in the cities and towns also. Everybody has to comply, not just VIPs."

READ | 237 New COVID-19 Cases, Three Deaths In Telangana

Precautions ahead of Monsoon

MLA Ariyakupudi Gandhi also cleaned the stagnant water. Speaking on the occasion, G. Ranjit Reddy said people should clean their houses and surroundings every Sunday morning. In this manner, malaria, dengue, chickenpox, and other diseases of the season can be avoided, he said. Along with keeping surroundings clean, Reddy encouraged people to rinse their drums and water coolers thoroughly once a week to prevent seasonal diseases.

"We need to take proper precautions from now on to avoid any disease in the coming monsoon season," Gandhi said.

READ | Telangana Police Rescue Minor From Clutches Of Child Labour And Abuse, Arrests Perpetrator

Participating in the program, Mallareddy Minister of Labour, Employment, Women, and Child Development cleaned the surrounding areas of his home.

"In this program, everyone should participate in the mission of making our villages and towns healthy and clean and people to be confined to their homes and asked to cooperate to curb the Coronavirus Pandemic," said Mallareddy.

Satyavati Rathod, Minister for ST Welfare, Women and Child Welfare also participated in the program. She said, "During the rainy season, everyone should observe environmental hygiene in order to prevent seasonal diseases like dengue and chickenpox."

READ | Telangana BJP Slams CM KCR, Calls House Arrest Of Leaders 'unconstitutional, Unwarranted'

READ | Telangana Finally Allows Private Labs To Test For COVID-19 As Positivity Rate Soars To 20%

(With inputs from ANI)