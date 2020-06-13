Telangana Police Rescue Minor From Clutches Of Child Labour And Abuse, Arrests Perpetrator

Telangana Police on Friday rescued a five-year-old minor girl who was working as domestic help for a physically challenged woman who also physically abused her.

The police acted on a complaint call and immediately raided the residence of the woman named Seema at Wahed Nagar area of Chaderghat Police Station limits.

Polishetty Sateesh, Inspector, Chaderghat Police Station speaking to ANI over the phone said, "We received a complaint at around 3:30 PM on Friday that a 5-year-old girl was being used as a child labourer and physically abused by a physically challenged lady named Seema."

"We immediately raided her residence and rescued the child and handed her over to the Child welfare. A case has been registered and an investigation underway," the inspector said.

'Dial 1098 for reporting against child labour'

To curb the evil of child abuse and child labour, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani has appealed to the citizens of the country to report any untoward activity of child labour. The Union Minister urged citizens to dial 1098 to report complaints about child abuse and child labour. Days ago Irani had posted a video on Twitter appealing everyone to rise against child abuse and to report incidents of abuse by dialling 1098.

Children are the future of our Nation. Let’s dedicate ourselves today & everyday to protect our children from the evil of child labour. Dial 1098 & alert authorities against child labour - let us collectively work towards eradicating child labour. #WorldDayAgainstChildLabour — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 12, 2020

Don’t be a mute spectator to child abuse. Speak up & initiate action. Dial 1098 #Childline. Let our children know there is a system that seeks to protect, rescue & rehabilitate them. Video courtesy @shekharkapur @arrahman @kaur_bhanupreet @sarthak_johar pic.twitter.com/DpJpEorqH5 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 7, 2020

Celebrities share Irani's message

Bollywood celebrities such as Kartik Aaryan, AR Rahman, Shekhar Kapur, Huma Quereshi and Kalki Koechlin were among the few who shared Irani's message, promoting the helpline number and urging everyone to report such incidents.

AR Rahman and Shekhar Kapur have been instrumental in the production of the hard-hitting video too. The Bollywood celebrities shared the video depicting the physiological torture which children go through in cases of domestic abuse at home or when they are made to carry out work, apart from the emotional and physical abuse they are subjected to in such cases. The video urged all to save these children's childhood by calling at the helpline number 1098.

