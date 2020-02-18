Union Minister Gehlot Asks CM Kamal Nath To Implement NPR In MP Instead Of Opposing It

In a sharp reaction to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's decision to not implement the National Population Register (NPR) in the state, Union Minister Thawarchand Gehlot on Tuesday said that the state government is bound to accept the Centre's laws and that it cannot be opposed.

"Be it Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) or NPR, the Indian government has a right to make laws and states have to accept them. They cannot refuse to implement such laws," said Gehlot.

Thawarchand Gehlot quoted Congress lawyers to support his claim that states have to implement the laws duly passed by the Parliament. The Madhya Pradesh MP urged CM Nath to implement NPR in the state.

"This even Congress lawyers like Kapil Sibal has said. In such situations, Kamal Nath should implement it rather than opposing it," he said. "During the UPA government's rule, these laws were enacted. NPR is relevant when we do Census. No one should object to it. I urge chief minister Kamal Nath too should implement the laws made by the Centre, " Gehlot added.

Thawarchand attacks Congress government

The minister also criticised the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh for cheating farmers and the poor people. He then slammed the Chief Minister for "not fulfilling the promises made to the people in their manifesto" before coming to power in the state.

"The Congress government is going back on its promises made to the people in the manifesto. They promised to waive off loan of Rs 2 lakh but did nothing. Nothing on the matters of cow shelter, unemployment allowance or on self-help group loans waiver. Religious Yatras were banned. The allowance and grants started during the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government too were discontinued," he said.

Speaks on tiff between Kamal Nath and Scindia

Taking a dig at the Congress party over its internal fights, Gehlot said that failure of Congress' government is evident from the fact that even its party members are dissatisfied.

" All the areas where Kamal Nath government has failed have been listed by Jyotiraditya Scindia, who promised to hit the roads if manifesto promises were not kept by his government," the Union Minister said.

Speaks over SC's verdict on Job reservation

Thawarchand Gehlot further stated that high-level discussions are underway on Supreme Court's verdict over "job reservation, promotion quotas not being a fundamental right".

"The Supreme Court has given a verdict on February 7 and stated that promotion is not a fundamental right. It all depends on the state government. Also relevant to the central government. The government is discussing it at a high level. Modi government is pro SC/ST and it is committed to their as well as OBC's reservation, " Gehlot said.

