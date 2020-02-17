'CM Kamal Nath And Scindia's War Of Words Sending Wrong Message': MP Congress MLA

On Monday, Congress MLA Andal Singh Kansana stated that the ongoing tussle between Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and party general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia was sending a wrong message to the public. His comments come in the backdrop of the latest comments made by Scindia where he stated that he would 'take to streets' with the people if Congress' manifesto promises are not fulfilled.

"I will never hit the street against my own government. I will directly consult Kamal Nath and other senior congress leaders if I ever encounter any trouble," said Kansana to news agency ANI.

Congress Vs Congress

On Thursday, Scindia addressed the guest teachers in MP and said, that he would be their "shield and sword" if all promises of the Congress' manifesto are not fulfilled. "If all promises in the manifesto are not fulfilled, do not think you are alone. Scindia will also hit the streets with you," he had said. Kamal Nath had also not minced words while responding to Scindia's remark and had retorted, "Toh utar jayein" (Let him hit the streets if he wants to). Refusing to back down from his 'sword and shield' comment, Scindia, on Friday, stated that it was impossible for him to not stand by his word.

Congress MLA Kansana urged both sides to refrain from making such statements reassuring that the Congress government is working towards fulfilling the promises in the manifesto. "This is not sending a good message to the public. They both should not make such statements," he said.

"Our government is continuously striving to fulfill all the promises made in the manifesto. Promises can't be fulfilled in one day and the government is working to fulfill all the promises," he added.

