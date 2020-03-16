Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Gives Impassioned Endorsement To Gandhi Family Amid Criticism

Amid the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh after senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia dumped the party and joined the BJP, and with the leadership crisis looming over the party for a long time now, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday defended the Gandhi-Vadra family. He said that history is witness to the fact that the Gandhi family has made "enormous sacrifices" for this country. He added they have served the "nation selflessly and have been its driving force without any greed for power."

'The sole uniting force for the rank'

Taking to Twitter, Gehlot said, "It has been three decades that no member of the Gandhi family has been in any position of power in the government, and yet they remain the sole uniting force for the rank and file of the party."

History is witness to the fact that Gandhi family has made enormous sacrifices for this country. They have served the Nation selflessly and have been its driving force without any greed for power. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 16, 2020

Besides Madhya Pradesh, reports have emerged of a rift in the Congress in the states like Bihar and Gujarat as well. Five Gujarat Congress MLAs resigned on Sunday despite the party shifting its state MLAs to Jaipur ahead of the crucial Rajya Sabha election on March 26. In Bihar, there has been unrest between the Congress and its ally RJD over the seat-sharing for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election.

'Sooner they leave the better'

When Scindia left the Congress, Ashok Gehlot launched a scathing attack on the former Guna MP, accusing him of betraying both ideology and trust of people. Gehlot took to Twitter and said, “Joining hands with BJP in a time of national crisis speaks volumes about a leaders self-indulgent political ambitions. Especially when the BJP ruining the economy, democratic institutions, social fabric and as well the Judiciary.”

In another tweet, Gehlot said, “Mr Scindia has betrayed the trust of the people as well as the ideology. Such people prove they can’t thrive without power. Sooner they leave the better.”

Reports said party chief Sonia Gandhi had summoned Gehlot to Delhi after Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot allegedly disagreed to nominate a member from an influential diamond merchant family for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls. In the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, the Congress has the support of 112 MLAs including three from the CPI(M) and one from the RLD. The BJP has 80 MLAs.

