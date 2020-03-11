'People Will Teach Him A Lesson', Says Ashok Gehlot As He Calls Scindia An 'opportnunist'

Hitting out at Jyotiraditya Scindia who joined the BJP on Wednesday ending an 18-year long association with the Congress, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said "such opportunists should have left the party much earlier" adding that "people will teach him a lesson".

'Congress party gave him so much for 18 years'

"Such opportunists should have left the party much earlier. Congress party gave him so much for 18 years. People will teach him a lesson," Gehlot told media at Jaipur Airport. Reacting to the issue, he said, "Mauka aane pe maukaparasti dikhai hai". The Congress has been witnessing an internal turf war in Madhya Pradesh since the party formed the government in the state in 2018.

Rajasthan CM: Everyone can see how democracy is being murdered. MLAs are coming to Jaipur, you can see what kind of horse-trading attempts are being made there (in MP). Aisa nanga naach kabhi nahi dekha gaya hai, jo satta mein baithe huye log kar rahe hain. We stand together. https://t.co/QzAAmXL4vF — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2020

Since Tuesday, uncertainty loomed large over the fate of Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh after Scindia and 22 MLAs resigned from the party on Tuesday.

'I believe the country is safe in his hands'

Jyotiraditya Scindia, on joining the BJP on Wednesday, said the Congress, his party of 18 years, was "no longer the party it used to be". At a press conference organised at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Scindia said that he was not able to accomplish his dream in Congress and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for giving him a place in their family.

"I consider myself lucky that I have got a platform to serve the nation. I thank the Prime Minister. No other government has ever won a mandate like PM Modi did, not once but twice, in this country's history. The PM's ability to work, using that mandate in a proactive way, and the way he has brought international repute to India, and the way he has implemented schemes, I believe the country is safe in his hands," said the former Congress leader.

