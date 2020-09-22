'This Politics Makes No Sense': Ex-Congress Spokesman Derides Party For Opposing Farm Bill

As the intense battle between the Centre and the opposition over the passage of the farm reform Bills continues, former Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha has ridiculed the opposition (which includes Congress) over their arguments, by elaborating on the farm bills and opined that their politics over the bills "makes no sense".

The former Congress leader rebutted the opposition's narrative which believed that the bill will kill the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system, by highlighting that the "MSP architecture remains".

The opposition is missing the woods for the trees on #FarmBills. Yes, it’s true that 86% of farmers are small and marginal but therefore they barely benefit from MSP ( large farmers do). In any case, MSP architecture remains ( it’s been increased).



This politics makes no sense. — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) September 22, 2020

He had previously stated that Congress which is now opposing the bills had proposed the same in its 2019 manifesto.

While the Congress and the opposition alleged that the bills do not assure the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for the produce of the farmers and will hurt the interest of the farmers. However, the Centre has clarified by stating that the MSP mechanism will continue and it will also not encroach upon the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Acts of the states.

The two bills will ensure that farmers get better prices for their produce. They will not be subject to the regulations of mandis and they will be free to sell their produce to anyone, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar assured on multiple occasions, reiterated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chaos in Rajya Sabha over the bills

The Rajya Sabha witnessed chaotic scenes on September 20, Sunday as the members from the opposition parties reached to the Deputy Chairman's seat to protest against the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm services Bill 2020. The Sunday's unruly behaviour of the MPs had them suspended by Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Monday for a week which later converted for the entire remaining monsoon session as a mark of stricter punishment.

The MPs had hurled papers and rule book on the Deputy Chairman Harivansh, AAP MP Sanjay Singh was seen manhandling the marshalls who attempted to stop him from entering the well, while TMC MP Derek O'Brien attempted to rip apart the rule book on Deputy chairman's face. The opposition MPs stormed into the well of the house and creaded chaos to oppose the passage of the Bills, and mics of the Deputy Chair were also ripped off by the MPs.

The 15 opposition parties have written a joint letter to President Ram Nath Kovind urging him to not give assent to the farm bills passed by Parliament.

What are the farm bills?

The farm bills were passed in both houses of the parliament seek to replace the ordinances promulgated on June 5. The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. While on the other hand, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 guards and empowers farmers to engage with processors, large retailers, wholesalers, exporters for farm services. Another farm bill passed by the Lok House- The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 is pending in the Rajya Sabha.

