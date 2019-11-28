Congress Recalls Bal Thackeray-Indira Gandhi's Good Relations Before Uddhav's Oath-taking

Maharashtra Congress President Balasaheb Thorat on Thursday, November 28, recalled the relationship between the Shiv Sena patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray and Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi ahead of the oath-taking ceremony. According to him, "The two stood by each other whenever it was needed." He further stated that Balasaheb Thackeray had supported Indira Gandhi. Speaking about the oath-taking ceremony that will be held on Thursday, Thorat said, "I don't know how many ministers will take oath today but Chief Minister and a few ministers from the three parties (Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena) will take oath at the ceremony."

Balasaheb Thorat, Maharashtra Congress president: Balasaheb (Bal Thackeray) and Indira ji had good relations. He had supported Indira ji. Whenever it was needed they stood by each other. #Maharashtra https://t.co/zbhMsqPJ0S — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2019

Uddhav to be sworn-in as CM

Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray who was chosen as the leader of the Maha Vikas Aghadi unanimously on Tuesday and is set to take oath as Maharashtra CM on Thursday, at 6:40 PM in Shivaji Park. The Maha Vikas Aghadi which staked a claim on Tuesday has been given a deadline till December 3 to prove their numbers. All MLAs were sworn-in on Wednesday in a special session, including Devendra Fadnavis who stepped down as CM after Ajit Pawar rescinded his support to the BJP-led government.

Jayant Patil to take oath as Deputy CM

According to sources, the NCP has chosen Jayant Patil as the Deputy CM after Ajit Pawar allegedly turned it down. Patil who is currently the party's legislative leader will take an oath with Thackeray later in the day. The alliance has decided that while NCP will get the Deputy CM post, Congress will get the Speaker post, as stated by NCP leader Praful Patel. Six other Ministers are set to take the oath, as per sources.

Political developments in Maharashtra

As the BJP-Shiv Sena's decades-long 'Mahyuti' fell out at the state-level, after Maharashtra Assembly polls with Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray insisting a 50-50 sharing of Chief Minister post for 2.5 years and portfolios and Fadnavis refused to these demands, the Shiv Sena had allied with the NCP-Congress combination to form a new alliance - 'Maha Vikas Aghadi'.

Since the alliance could not prove their majority by the given deadline, the President's rule was imposed in the state. Earlier on Saturday morning, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and NCP's Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as Deputy CM. However, on Tuesday, Ajit Pawar resigned from his post, which was followed by Devendra Fadnavis' resignation. Uddhav Thackeray is all set to take an oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Thursday, November 28. The Mahayuti alliance had swept Maharashtra on October 24, winning a combined tally of 161 (BJP- 105, Sena -56). Meanwhile, the Maha Agadhi alliance (NCP-Congress) won 98 seats (NCP- 54, Congress- 44 ). The halfway mark in 144 in the 288 seat-Assembly.

