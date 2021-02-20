BJP Dares Mamata Banerjee To Announce Nandigram As Her Sole Contest For Bengal Polls

Amid the intense political faceoff between BJP and TMC in poll-bound West Bengal, the incumbent ruling party on Saturday launched an election campaign with "Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chay" meaning Bengal wants its own daughter. Soon after the campaign was shared on social media, BJP leaders issued a challenge to Mamata Banerjee to confirm that she is contesting only from Nandigram and not from her other constituency Bhawanipore.

In order to exude confidence, Mamata Banerjee on January 18 had announced that she would be contesting from Nandigram as the constituency being a stronghold of Suvendu Adhikari, her ex-confidante who switched sides to BJP. She later added that she would contest from Nandigram and Bhawanipore as the latter being her stronghold.

In an attempt to turn the tables on Mamata, several BJP leaders have thrown a dare asking her to confirm if she is contesting from Nandigram alone while adding that contesting from two places would be like readying an escaping route in case of loss from Nandigram.

BJP leaders challenge Mamata

BJP's National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya took to Twitter to throw a dare to Mamata asking her to make it official if she is fighting the election from Nandigram alone.

"Mamta Banerjee has announced to contest assembly elections from Nandigram. But, she did not say that she will contest only from here! If she is confident of her victory, make this announcement too! ... Otherwise, it will be understood that you do not trust Nandigram!" Vijayvargiya said.

ममता बैनर्जी ने नंदीग्राम से विधानसभा चुनाव लडने की घोषणा की है। पर, उन्होंने ये नहीं कहा कि वे सिर्फ यहीं से मैदान में उतरेगी! यदि उनको अपनी जीत का भरोसा है, तो ये घोषणा भी करें!

... वरना ये समझा जाएगा कि आपको नंदीग्राम पर भरोसा नहीं! — Kailash Vijayvargiya (@KailashOnline) February 20, 2021

READ | TMC Launches Its Election Campaign Slogan, Says, 'Bengal Wants Its Own Daughter'

BJP West Bengal President Dilip Ghosh too challenged Mamata to make it official about her candidature from Nandigram alone while alleging that she should not deviate later.

"Mamata Banerjee has announced her candidature from Nandigram. If she is so sure of winning from Nandigram, then announce that she will be the candidate only from this constituency, so that she does not deviate from her words later. Otherwise, she knows what to do...." Ghosh said.

মমতা ব্যানার্জী নন্দীগ্রাম থেকে তাঁর প্রার্থীপদ ঘোষণা করেছেন। যদি তিনি নন্দীগ্রাম থেকে জেতার বিষয়ে এতই নিশ্চিত থাকেন, তবে ঘোষনা করুন শুধু এই কেন্দ্র থেকেই তিনি প্রার্থী হবেন, যাতে পরে তিনি নিজের কথা থেকে সরে না আসেন।



নইলে তিনি কি করবেন জানা আছে.... — Dilip Ghosh (@DilipGhoshBJP) February 20, 2021

BJP's National IT in-charge Amit Malviya also asked her to confirm her candidature from Nandigram so that "she can be later held to her words".

Mamata Banerjee has announced her candidature from Nandigram. If, as an incumbent CM, she is sure of winning the seat, let her announce that it will be the only seat she will contest from, so that she can be later held to her words and can’t renege.



If not, then we know... — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) February 20, 2021

READ | Bengal BJP Seeks EC's Intervention To Stop Use Of Contractual Staff In Poll Duty

Rajib Banerjee, ex-cabinet Minister and one of the latest conversions from TMC to BJP, also echoed similar sentiments as other BJP leaders did.

"If Mamata Banerjee is sure of her victory in the Nandigram constituency, she should announce that she will be the only candidate from Nandigram so that she cannot back down from her word later. We know what will happen otherwise," Rajib Banerjee tweeted.

মমতা বন্দোপাধ্যায় যদি নন্দীগ্রাম কেন্দ্রে নিজের জয় সম্পর্কে নিশ্চিত হয়ে থাকেন, তবে তিনি ঘোষণা করুন, যে তিনি শুধু নন্দীগ্রাম থেকেই প্রার্থী হবেন, যাতে পরে তিনি নিজের কথা থেকে সরে আসতে না পারেন।



অন্যথা কি হবে তা আমাদের জানা আছে.. — Rajib Banerjee (@RajibBanerjeeWB) February 20, 2021

Ex national Secretary of BJP and ex-President of West Bengal BJP, Rahul Sinha took repeated the jibe at Mamata Banerjee while adding "Bangla Didir Theke Mukti Chay" meaning Bengalis want to get rid of Didi. This jibe seeming came in retaliation to TMC's "Bengal wants its own daughter" campaign.

BJP leader and MoS Environment Babul Supriyo too repeated the chorus and tweeted:

READ | Blast Targeting Bengal Min Jakir Hossain Similar To 2018 Bodhgaya Blast, Remote Controlled

National Vice President of Bharatiya Janata Party Mukul Roy, West Bengal BJP Vice President Arjun Singh, BJP State General Secretary Locket Chatterjee too added to the chorus by demanding her to announce her sole candidature from Nandigram.

মমতা বন্দোপাধ্যায় নন্দীগ্রাম থেকে নিজেকে প্রার্থী ঘোষণা করেছেন।



তিনি যদি এই কেন্দ্রে নিজের জয় সম্পর্কে এতটাই নিশ্চিত হয়ে থাকেন, তাহলে তিনি ঘোষণা করুন যে তিনি শুধু নন্দীগ্রাম কেন্দ্র থেকেই প্রার্থী হবেন, যাতে পরে তিনি নিজের কথা থেকে সরে না আসেন।



নইলে তিনি কি করবেন সবার জানা। — Arjun Singh (@ArjunsinghWB) February 20, 2021

বর্তমান মুখ্যমন্ত্রী মমতা ব্যানার্জী নন্দীগ্রামে প্রার্থী হিসেবে যদি নিজের জয় সম্পর্কে নিশ্চিত হয়ে থাকেন, তিনি ঘোষণা করুন যে শুধু ঐ কেন্দ্র থেকেই তিনি প্রার্থী হবেন, যাতে পরে তিনি নিজের কথা থেকে তিনি সরে আসতে না পারেন।

অন্যথা তিনি কি করবেন জানা আছে.. — Locket Chatterjee (@me_locket) February 20, 2021

বিধানসভা নির্বাচনে নন্দীগ্রাম থেকে প্রার্থী হবেন বলে নিজেই ঘোষণা করেছেন মমতা বন্দ্যোপাধ্যায়। ওই কেন্দ্র থেকে তিনি জিতবেন, এমনটা সুনিশ্চিত হলে তবেই ঘোষণা করুন যে, ওই কেন্দ্র থেকেই তিনি লড়বেন। পরে যেন মুখ্যমন্ত্রী কথার খেলাপ না করেন।



নাহলে তিনি কী করবেন , তা জানা আছে। — Mukul Roy (@MukulR_Official) February 20, 2021

The West Bengal Battle

It remains pertinent to see if Mamata Banerjee makes it official about the Nandigram fight to set a direct faceoff with ex-confidante Suvendu Adhikari who was the former Nandigram MLA before switching allegiance to BJP. Adhikari has also been the mastermind of the Nandigram agitation in 2007 which led to the collapse of nearly three and a half decades of Left rule and the political dynamics shifting in favour of TMC thereafter.

After Mamata Banerjee's announcement of January 18, to contest from Nandigram and Bhawanipore, Suvendu Adhikari announced that he will defeat Mamata Banerjee with half a lakh votes (50,000 votes) or else he will quit politics. Thereafter, he said he will ensure BJP's victory in Nandigram regardless of whoever contests from the constituency from BJP, throwing a dare to Mamata.

The situation in the run-up to West Bengal election gets intense by the day with political mudslinging, violence. West Bengal, where CM Mamata Banerjee holds fort with 222 seats, will go to polls in April-May 2021. The BJP has exuded confidence that it will cross the 200 seat mark, however, TMC via its poll strategist Prashant Kishore has contended that BJP will not cross double digits. The exodus from TMC with dozens of its members jumping ship to join BJP may also become a major hindrance for the ruling party.

READ | Ahead Of Bengal Assembly Polls; ECI To Deploy 125 Companies Of Central Forces By Feb 25