TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Sends Legal Notice To Suvendu Adhikari For Terming Him 'Tolabaaj'

Taking legal action against TMC-turned-BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday sent a legal notice for the various allegations Adhikari has cast on Banerjee - calling him 'Tolabaaj', 'unsuccessful politicians, links to K D Singh. Banerjee, in his legal issue has pointed out Adhikari's alleged involvement to the Sarada chit fund and Narada sting. West Bengal, where Mamata Banerjee holds fort with 222 seats , will go to polls in April-May 2021.

Fire at Serum Institute of India LIVE Updates: 5 dead; minor fire breaks out again

Banerjee issues legal notice to Adhikari

In the legal notice, Banerjee refutes all of Adhikari's allegations and claims that as Adhikari was associated with the Trinamool till very recently, his (Banerjee's) links with Sarada Chit Fund case accused K D Singh was the same as Adhikari. Claiming that Adhikari had besmirched his reputation, Banerjee asked him to tender an unconditional apology within 36 hours or face legal proceedings. Adhikari, shortly after joining BJP had given the call 'Bengal Bachao, Bhaipo Hatao'. He has also often called Trinamool a 'pvt company party' - alleging that Trinamool only worked for Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee.

Intensifying the battle for Bengal, Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee on Monday, announced that she will contest from Nandigram in the upcoming state polls. She suggested that she may contest from both Bhawanipore and Nandigram, setting up a direct faceoff with her ex-confidante Suvendu Adhikari. . The ex-Nandigram MLA was the mastermind of the 2007 Nandigram agitation - responded, "I will leave politics if I fail to defeat her by half a lakh votes". Suvendu Adhikari officially quit the Trinamool party ending his 22-year-stint in TMC, taking with him several top TMC netas including his two brothers, joining the BJP in Amit Shah's presence.

Mamata challenges Suvendu at hometurf; set to contest polls from Nandigram & Bhawanipore

BJP's Bengal push

The saffron party is gearing for a tough battle in Bengal - aiming to attain more than 200 seats, while not fielding a CM face yet. The BJP had already politically divided Bengal into five parts - North Bengal, Rath Bang (South Western District), Nabadwip, Medinipur and Kolkata, handpicking Shivprakash, Sunil Deodhar, Dushyant Gautam, Bhikubhai Dalsania, Ravindra Raju, Vinod Sonkar, Harish Dwivedi to ta work on booth levels in these regions. With over 65,000 booth committees and 14,000 Shakti Kendra constituted, the BJP has appointed five veterans as central observers - with the final call to be taken by Amit Shah.

Mamata Banerjee threatens 'Will send people disturb BJP meetings" amid TMC-BJP clashes

Furfura Sharif cleric Abbas Siddiqui launches Indian Secular Front; open to TMC alliance