'Cannot Cross Constitutional Bar': TMC Opposes Epidemic Diseases Amendment Bill

Following the passage of the 'Epidemic Diseases Amendment Bill, 2020', Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien termed the Bill as an attempt to encroach states' Constitutionally assigned functioning. Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that the bill was required to prevent offences against healthcare professionals while addressing the Upper House.

Lashing out over the passage of the bill, the TMC MP said that Bengal already has laws to deal with the prevention of violence against doctors and healthcare workers. He added that his State had passed the bill for healthcare workers' safety as far back as in 2009 and further said that no one can cross the Constitutional bar.

"You thought of healthcare workers now? Bengal has Medicare Service Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property Act 2009. What happens to it? Bill is an attempt to encroach states' constitutionally assigned functioning," O'Brien said.

"You cannot cross the Constitutional bar, you do your work, and let the Chief Ministers do their work. There are sinister provisions also present in this bill," he further added.

READ: RS passes Epidemic Diseases Amendment Bill to prevent offences against healthcare workers

RS passes Epidemic Diseases Amendment Bill

Rajya Sabha on Saturday, September 19, passed the 'Epidemic Diseases Amendment Bill 2020'. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that the bill was required to prevent offences against healthcare professionals while addressing the Upper House. The bill provides up to five years in jail for those attacking doctors and healthcare workers fighting the COVID-19 outbreak or any situation similar to the current pandemic.

"Many healthcare workers including doctors, paramedics were insulted in some form or the other, due to stigma attached to COVID-19. Central government acted on this situation and found that there was a need for a law, a prohibitory mechanism against such incidents," Dr Harsh Vardhan said.

READ: SAD to take call on NDA alliance after considering fate of farm bills in Rajya Sabha

'Epidemic Diseases Amendment Bill, 2020'

The Union Cabinet had promulgated the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance 2020 to amend the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 to protect healthcare service personnel and property, including their living/working premises against violence during epidemics.

The Bill intends to ensure that during any situation akin to the current pandemic, there is zero-tolerance to any form of violence against healthcare service personnel and damage to property.

The healthcare service personnel include public and clinical healthcare service providers such as doctors, nurses, community health workers, and paramedical workers; any other persons empowered under the act to take measures to prevent the outbreak of the disease or spread thereof; and any persons declared as such by the state government, by notification in the official gazette.

READ: Rajya Sabha MPs meet NHRC officials over human rights violations in Maharashtra

READ: Rajya Sabha passes bills for reduction of MPs, ministers' salaries, opposition demands restoration of MPLAD