TMC Shuts Door On Suvendu Adhikari, MP Saugata Roy Says 'no Further Discussion With Him'

Reacting to the political ambiguity surrounding Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Suvendu Adhikari's resignation, party MP Saugata Roy opined that the former cabinet minister needed to clarify his future course of action to the media adding that the party had nothing more to say to him.

This comes after a series of hectic parleys between the top brass of the ruling TMC who met at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence last week to discuss a possible internal rebellion. The 'fruitful discussion' between Adhikari and poll strategist Prashant Kishor, TMC leader Sudip Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, also failed to yield results.

"We responded to his (Suvendhu Adhikari) message yesterday itself. I truthfully said whatever happened at the meeting the day before yesterday. If he changed his mind since then, it's for him to talk to the press. We've nothing further to say. No further discussion thought of with him," said Saugata Roy.

On the other hand, Suvendu, who resigned as the state transport minister on November 27 has said that he will continue to fight for the people of West Bengal. "My identity is that I am the son of West Bengal and son of India. I will always fight for the people of West Bengal," he said. Reportedly, Adhikari has also said that it is "difficult to work with the party anymore".

Internal strife in TMC?

Although the TMC has claimed that Adhikari is not joining BJP, the saffron party has kept its doors open for him. Adhikari's resignation marks the end of TMC and the party will cease to exist, BJP's Dilip Ghosh stated recently. The party has also stated that many of the TMC leaders are waiting for an opportunity to jump the ship and join BJP. Notably, MLA Mihir Goswami who quit West Bengal's ruling party joined the BJP last week.

Suvendu Adhikari, who was reportedly unhappy with the party top brass over some issues, had been holding apolitical rallies for quite some time and has also stayed away from Mamata Banerjee's cabinet meetings for the last few months. The leader holds a strong influence in about 35 assembly constituencies in West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram, and Birbhum districts.

In the building anticipation for the 2021 West Bengal elections, Home Minister Amit Shah has exuded confidence of winning over 200 seats in the upcoming polls. The party's ambitious aspirations come after it managed to make inroads into Bengal in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, winning 18 out of 42 seats.

