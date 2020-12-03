Days After TMC's 'all Solved' Claims, Suvendu Adhikari Says 'difficult to Work With party'

A day after the Trinamool leaders claimed that all is well between former West Bengal transport minister Suvendu Adhikari and the party, Adhikari has reportedly said that it is "difficult to work with the party anymore". Reports in the local media in Kolkata quoted sources saying that Adhikari is still miffed with the Mamata Banerjee-led party. This comes even as senior TMC leader Saugata Roy asserted that Adhikari won't join BJP and problems with him are solved.

Leaders in TMC are disappointed with the growing clout of Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee and presence of Prashant Kishor in party meetings and plannings. While TMC MLA from Dakshin Coochbehar Mihir Goswami quit the party and joined the BJP, rumours about Adhikari quitting the party have gone on for days now. Moreover, legislator Silbhadra Dutta on Wednesday refused to talk to IPAC officials sent by Trinamool Congress leaders. He had expressed his desire not to contest the upcoming polls, and said that the TMC leadership should have been more pro-active in redressing his grievances.

READ | Chaos In Mamata's TMC Far From Over? Adhikari Miffed, MLA Silbhadra Dutta Won't Talk

Suvendu Adhikari meets Kishor & Abhishek Banerjee

TMC MP Saugata Roy on Tuesday said that Adhikari is not joining BJP and the problem with him has been solved. The TMC leader stated that he, along with poll strategist Prashant Kishor, TMC leader Sudip Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, had a fruitful discussion with Adhikari. He added that the meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere and all problems have been sorted and that TMC is united.

"Suvendu Adhikari is not going to BJP. It was a foolish assumption. I had a fruitful meeting with him today along with Prashant Kishore, Sudip Banerjee & Abhishek Banerjee and things are sorted out. He is with TMC and we will work together to make Mamata win again. The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere and all problems have been sorted. Party is united. There was a need for a face-to-face meeting. So it was done," Saugata Roy stated.

READ | 'Suvendu Adhikari not joining BJP': TMC MP Saugata Roy after parleys with miffed leader

Suvendu Adhikari resigns from Mamata's cabinet

In a big jolt to Mamata Banerjee and her party Trinamool Congress on Friday, Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari had resigned from the cabinet post and sources had said that he may resign from the party soon. A day earlier Adhikari had also resigned as Hooghly River Bridge Commission chairman.

Adhikari - who holds influence in about 35 assembly constituencies in West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram and Birbhum districts has been creating rumours for the past few months by holding rallies not under Trinamool flag or its supremo - Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's posters, and has skipped cabinet meetings. While Suvendu himself is very influential, his father Sisir Adhikari and younger brother Dibyendu Adhikari are TMC MPs from Tamluk and Kanthi Lok Sabha constituencies respectively.

READ | After Suvendu Adhikari Quits Mamata Cabinet, TMC Accuses BJP Of Capturing 3 Party Offices

READ | Setback for Mamata as MLA Mihir Goswami quits TMC, says 'I have been neglected & insulted'