TMC's Derek O'Brien Slams 'No Question Hour' Decision In Parliament Monsoon Session

The decision to cancel Question Hour in the Monsoon session of Parliament beginning September 14 amid the coronavirus pandemic has caused consternation among Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs). The Opposition MPs termed the decision as an attempt by the government to avoid being questioned and described it as an attempt to curb their rights, despite all parties' inputs being taken before the decision was taken, as per the Centre.

READ | Monsoon session of Parliament won't have question hour due to COVID; starts September 14

'Pandemic excuse to murder democracy'

Reacting to the cancellation of the Question hour in the upcoming session Rajya Sabha member Derek O'Brien of Trinamool Congress said the pandemic was being used as an excuse to 'murder democracy. He further said Opposition MPs lose the right to question govt.

"MPs required to submit questions for Question Hour in Parliament 15 days in advance. Session starts 14 September. So Question Hour cancelled ? Opposition MPs lose right to question govt. A first since 1950? Parliament overall working hours remain same so why cancel Question Hour? Pandemic excuse to murder democracy," O'Brien said in his tweet.

O'Brien further cited instances where the question hour was previously cancelled on 'special purposes'. He said during the 33rd (1961), 93rd (1975), 98th (1976) 99th (1977) Sessions there was no Question Hour as these sessions were summoned for 'Special purposes' and the upcoming Monsoon Session is a 'Regular-Session'.

During the 33rd (1961), 93rd (1975), 98th (1976) 99th (1977) Sessions

there was no Question Hour as these sessions were summoned for

SPECIAL PURPOSES: Orissa, Proclamation of

Emergency, 44th Amdmt, President’s Rule TN/Nagaland. The upcoming Monsoon Session is a REGULAR SESSION — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) September 2, 2020

My 3rd tweet today on Question Hour in #Parliament. More instances of sessions called for SPECIAL PURPOSES when no QH was held: 41st (during Chinese aggression), 201st & 216th (only President’s Address).Coming up is a REGULAR monsoon session of two weeks. So why the exception? — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) September 2, 2020

Opposition reacts to the Q-hour cancellation

Congress also reacted to the cancellation of the question hour and said "PM Modi is the only world leader to never hold a press conference or answer an unscripted question, it's not surprising his govt has been inspired to do the same & banned Question Hour".

DMK’s Kanimoshi tweeted, “BJP govt’s decision to suspend the Question Hour for an entire session conveys just one message – “Even elected representatives have no right to question the government”.

"In the midst of an unprecedented pandemic, #QuestionHour is more pertinent than ever as citizens need transparent information. Suspension of this proceeding, undermines the role of opposition that is key to democracy. I urge PM to reverse this decision on priority." DMK President MK Stalin said in a tweet.

'Unstarred or written questions will be allowed'

Even as the question hour remains cancelled, unstarred questions or written questions will be allowed during the monsoon session that ministers need to reply, according to media reports. The unstarred questions will have to be submitted to the secretariat and answers will be provided on the day the question is listed, as per reports.

Furthermore, there will be no Private Members' bill through which MPs seek policy or legislative changes and the Zero Hour during which MPs raise current issues, will be limited to 30 minutes instead of an hour.

READ | Monsoon Session to start from Sep 14: Notification

The Monsoon session will have Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha working in separate shifts. There will be special seating for MPs to ensure social distancing keeping in mind the COVID-19 protocols. Lok Sabha will sit for the session from 9 am to 1 pm on the first day and from 3 pm to 7 pm on the remaining days till October 1. Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha will attend the session from 3 pm to 7 pm the first day and 9 am to 1 pm for the rest of the days. Weekends will also be included as working days.

MPs to get COVID-19 tested before Monsoon Session

All the MPs have been told to get themselves tested for COVID-19, atleast 72 hours prior to the commencement of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Apart from MPs, parliament staff, and media personnel, will also be required to undergo the test for the coronavirus. Visitors will not be allowed during the session which will be held as per the guidelines, issued by the Health Ministry in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ | Monsoon session of Chhattisgarh Assembly adjourned sine die

READ | Rajya Sabha chairman takes trial of Monsoon Session